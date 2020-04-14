Auctions At Showplace Raises Money For COVID-19 Relief

Review by Madelia Hickman Ring, Photos Courtesy Auctions At Showplace

NEW YORK CITY – Auctions at Showplace’s April 5 “New York City Online-Only Estate Auction” of 352 lots was 78 percent sold, with an initiative to donate ten percent of net earnings from the buyer’s premium to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Speaking after the sale, Keith Lebel said the auction house had received a lot of positive feedback from customers and would continue the initiative in the April 19 sale as well.

With sheltering-in-place restrictions in effect, Showplace was not able to hold a preview and the sale was conducted entirely online, with all employees working remotely and connected via Zoom. “It took a little bit longer and took some getting used to. Some of the bidding was slow, which happens sometime,” Lebel said. “We had a lot of new bidders; we saw a surge across all platforms, which is great and exciting. We benefit from a group of regular customers and a loyal in-house clientele; some of those were disappointed we could not have a preview, but the sale still performed well, all things considered.”

The lot with the highest estimate sold the best: a Rolex Explorer oyster perpetual chronometer men’s watch that sold within estimate for $14,400. Other jewelry lots that did well were an Edwardian filigree ring that brought $1,800 and a Native American sterling silver, turquoise and coral necklace that closed at nearly six times its estimate at $1,140.

Jewelry, fashion, fine art and decorative objects did particularly well at this sale, so much so that Showplace has added a dedicated sale of art, fashion and jewelry on Sunday, April 26, in addition to the estate auctions previously scheduled for April 19 and May 3.

All prices quoted include buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house.

