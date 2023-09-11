Auction Gallery Of Palm Beaches Discovers Homer

PALM BEACH, FLA. — On September 9, the Auction Gallery of Palm Beaches’ September Discovery Auction presented almost 200 lots, including objects from the Cobb Family collection. This included the top lot, a watercolor of the Marblehead, Mass., seascape by Winslow Homer (American, 1836-1910), which was bid to $15,000. Originally bought by Mortimore Howell Cobb (1904-1986) of Palm Beach, who was also the oldest living survivor of the Titanic. It descended in his family and was sold for the Trust of June C. Underhill-Cobb, Atlantis, Fla. The lot included a handwritten provenance and exhibition history for the watercolor. More discoveries from this auction to follow in a later issue.