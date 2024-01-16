Attention & High Bids For Coins, Jewelry & Flatware Kick Off Boyd’s New Year

Review by Carly Timpson; Photos Courtesy Boyd Auction

ELIOT, MAINE — Boyd Auctions entered 2024 with a busy week of sales. On January 2, Boyd conducted its Estate Coin Auction and two days later, on January 4, had its Antique Estates Auction. The Estate Coin Auction consisted of just under 200 lots of mostly American coins with some British, South African and other assorted foreign currencies. All but one lot sold in this auction, generating an impressive $67,110 total realized. In the Antique Estates Auction, jewelry and flatware shined; with a 96 percent sell-through rate, the Antique Estates Auction realized $111,600.

Estate Coin Auction

In Boyd’s Estate Coin Auction, American Gold Eagle coins were the fan-favorite among bidders. The American Eagle is the best-selling gold coin in America and is considered to be one of the best ways to invest in gold, suitable even for beginners on a budget. In fact, the top four lots were all variations of this coin and the fifth was a gold Double Eagle. Maureen Boyd remarked that it was a good sale and around 20 percent of the coins came from a local Portsmouth, N.H., estate.

The leading lot, a two-coin boxed set of American Eagle Gold proof bullion coins, earned $3,600. The larger of the two coins reads: “1 oz fine gold … 50 dollars,” but the other, is a $25 piece weighing half an ounce. The Roman numeral date on the coins appears to read MCMLXXXVII, or 1987 — the second year this type of coin was minted. Taking the second-place position was a boxed 1-ounce American Gold Eagle coin, similarly dated. This collectible 50-dollar coin stretched to $2,220.

Two loose 1-ounce American Gold Eagle coins from 1986 were offered and both earned $2,160. Had these first-issue coins been stored in protective cases, they may have gone for much more. Another boxed half-ounce version of the coin from 1987 crossed the block for $1,080.

The highest-performing coin that was not an American Gold Eagle was a $20 Liberty Gold Double Eagle dated 1904. Though they were minted in large quantities from 1877 to 1907, these coins were rarely circulated given their high value at that time. This one, displayed with a bezel, finished just below its $2,1/2,400 estimate to make $1,860. Another notable sale was the $1,260 garnered by a Spanish dagger and morion helmet. Though the set’s exact history was not known to Boyd, it is thought to be original and was bought by a collector of antique militaria who also bought swords that were being offered. These steel helmets were worn by Spanish Conquistadors during the Sixteenth and Seventeenth Centuries.

Two boxes of 1,000 assorted rolled US Presidential $1 coins sold for $1,050 each. These coins, first minted in 2007, feature the face of late US presidents from George Washington to George H.W. Bush. As the coins were rolled, discovering which presidents are featured in the set will be the buyer’s next adventure.

While gold coins dominated the top eight lots, some silver pieces stood out as well. Achieving $720 was a collection of 70 Walking Liberty half-dollar coins. Maureen Boyd shared, “The silver content drives their value and people mostly buy them for the investment, but there were a few decent, better graded coins in this set.” Similarly, a set of 24 Peace dollar coins, all in “pretty good condition,” according to Boyd, nearly doubled its estimate to earn $690.

Another remarkable result was that of an unsearched bin of Wheat Pennies. The bin, weighing a total of 13 pounds, went out at $690 against an estimate of just $150/175. With a laugh, Boyd noted some relief that the bin was sold to a local collector.

Antique Estates Auction

The second sale of the week, the Antique Estates Auction, featured lots from four Maine and New Hampshire estates and some local collectors who were downsizing, reported Boyd. “New England estates always bring fun auctions because there’s going to be a diverse selection in what you’ll see.” The noted variance in offerings leads to an equally diverse bidding pool. Boyd indicated that items from this auction were sold across the United States and overseas, including multiple countries in Asia.

A 14K white gold sapphire pendant from a local Portsmouth, N.H., estate was the highest-selling lot of the auction. The 6.03-carat central sapphire was surrounded by melee diamonds bead-set into leaf-shaped designs. In total, the diamonds weigh around one-half carat. Commanding nearly five times its estimated value, the pendant finished at $7,080 ($1/1,500).

Coming from the same estate as the sapphire pendant, an emerald brooch earned $6,240. At the center of the 14K Victorian-era piece was a pear-shaped emerald, just under 2¾ carats. Framing the emerald were 15 graduated-in-size diamonds in addition to the multiple others embedded throughout the brooch’s swirling frame. In total, these diamonds are estimated to be 2.85 carats.

Several sets of sterling silver flatware had positive results as well. Boyd noted “they were all very nice and clean and sold to different buyers.” The strongest finish was that of a J.E. Caldwell set of 123 pieces plus serving utensils and weighted knives. This set sold for $2,820. Closely behind was a monogrammed Gorham Strasbourg Whitting Louis XV set, which had 127 pieces and hit $2,760 ($1/1,400). A Gorham Whiting Lily Engraved set containing 165 pieces brought $2,460 ($2,2/2,400).

A few watches caught the eye of bidders. One of which, a pocket watch by the Elgin National Watch Company with an 11-inch 14K gold chain, earned $2,580. The movement serial number dates this size 16 watch to circa 1883 and it is in an open-faced gold case, monogrammed on the reverse. A man’s automatic Maurice LaCroix Masterpiece “Grand Guichet” 18K rose gold wristwatch with black leather bracelet found a buyer at $2,100 ($1/2,000). Another pocket watch with little known history piqued the interest of a few curious bidders. This one, a likely-custom antique erotica watch housed in a monogrammed late Nineteenth Century 14K gold hunter’s case from Courvoisier & Wilcox Manufacturing Company brought $2,040 and a lot of mystery ($1,5/2,000).

One of the more impressive sales of the day was a Dedham pitcher that ran up to $1,320. Boyd commented that it was “an early and rare piece of Dedham pottery” which is why it garnered the attention of bidders. With the characteristic Dedham blue and white coloring and crackled glaze, this pitcher had a band of elephants around the center. The bottom of the pitcher appears to bear the stamp from 1896-1928, though it is partially worn.

Another notable sale was the $1,260 garnered by a Spanish dagger and morion helmet. Though the set’s exact history was not known to Boyd, it is thought to be original and was bought by a collector of antique militaria who also bought swords that were being offered. These steel helmets were worn by Spanish Conquistadors during the Sixteenth and Seventeenth Centuries.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.maineestateappraisal.com or 207-439-6641.