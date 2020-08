Review by Tom O’Hara, Photos by Don Scott

ATLANTA, GA. – The reopening of Scott Antiques Market, August 6-9, was greeted by large crowds and most of the regular dealers for the first post-COVID 19 shutdown show. At the end of the show’s second day, show promoter Don Scott said, “The crowds found their way back to the favorite treasure hunt after this spring and summer shutdown, our only time to not gather every month in 34 years.” He added, “Our dealers were happy to return to the market, and they all have wonderful inventories for the exuberant shoppers who were buying very well, especially the fine furniture.” Later in the weekend, he was ebullient in repeating dealer comments of excellent sales throughout the weekend.

Among the early finds, one was showcased by outside dealer Christine Shellogg, where her 26-drawer walnut file cabinet was purchased by an Atlanta-area certified public accountant to use in the office.

Sold early in the show, a Biedermeier nightstand was in a corner booth at the front of the show and didn’t last long. Andrew Harley, an antiques dealer from Forest Acres, S.C., had a variety of exciting pieces that kept his booth active all morning. Three more case pieces of furniture, a set of chairs, three valuable works of art and many of his typical European accessories sold during the show.

Anthony Scott, a local artist at 86 years of age from West Park, Ga., has been a vendor at the Scott’s show for 18 years. He shows and sells his own artwork at this monthly show.

Franya Wade, Atlanta, is another one of the regular monthly exhibitors who said she was having a great time. Sold from her assortment were a Nineteenth Century walnut veneer chest of drawers, a library table in mahogany, both with strong Continental influence, and more furniture. She also sold three paintings on the first day.

An exhibit of period furniture was offered by Ron Evans from Athens, Ga. Evans is an established antiques dealer there and also has been exhibiting at the show for about seven years. This month he received a great start with the sale of an Edwardian, late 1800s narrow stepback breakfront. In total, Evans sold more than a dozen pieces of furniture on day one of the show.

Doug Robertson, a second-generation antiques dealer from Brunswick, Ga., said, “I’ve had a great start to the show! This vintage corner cabinet is a great find at $600.” Robertson has been here from the start at the Atlanta show as he and his mother were waiting in line for the first show at the Atlanta Exposition Center.

Joe Mendelsohn from Mount Dora, Fla., is an expert in Asian antiques, having learned the trade from his parents who were also in the business. Exhibiting at the Scott’s show for 22 years, he had low expectations for this edition, but was pleasantly surprised at the crowds, the show as a whole and good sales.

Hondo, at 83 years young, is one of the original dealers, exhibiting for all 34 years. From Brunswick, his exhibit has been driven by art glass, Tiffany-style lamps, fine art and turn-of-the-century furniture. This month a matching pair of art glass lamps formed the centerpiece of his exhibit.

Jim Butte offered his “beautiful Eighteenth Century musical Chippendale clock,” which found a new home. His major interest is in high-end furniture and has sold at the show since 1992. He has only missed a few shows in all those years.

John Crews retired from his career at Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta and is now a full-time antiques dealer. The main focus of his inventory is small boxes, tea caddies from England, Europe and also some from China. This month, however, his first sale was the large 24-drawer filing cabinet, right at the starting bell of the show Thursday morning.

Kim Postans said, “People are ready to shop; we weren’t sure if people were ready to buy, but we are thankful they did.” She and her husband sold well on the first day and continued over the weekend. They are from Sarasota, Fla. The Postanses had multiple sold tags with the unexpected crowds.

Mike Ronnick has diverse vintage items, from books to furniture. “We’ve had a good crowd so far, sold well, people are ready to shop,” he said. He has been at the show for 29 years in the same building.

Mohamad Gavahr organizes a large area of the North Building each month with his Oriental rugs and a small amount of furniture. He has been trading in the rugs all his life, beginning in the Middle East and then after immigrating to the United States at multiple shops and the Scott Antiques market each month. As with most of the exhibitors this month, he said he was very pleased with his results.

Showing his collection of art glass from the last 150 years, Andres Vader has been exhibiting for the last 20 years with Scott Antiques Market. For this weekend he was showing much of his favrile glass collection.

The Scott Antiques Market each month is conducted on the second Saturday weekend in Atlanta starting on Thursday soon after 10 am. September 10-13 is the next date. It is located at 3650 Jonesboro Road, just off I-285 in the two buildings, Atlanta Expo Center, North and South. Opening times on Friday and Saturday are 9 am, closing the first three days is at 6 pm, and Sunday hours are 10 am to 4 pm.

For additional information, www.scottantiquemarket.com or 740-569-2800.