At The Top Of The Hill With Amero Auctions - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: August 30, 2022
SARASOTA, FL. — Amero Auctions’ Late Summer 2022 Sale on August 21 was a decorative arts extravaganza, showcasing fine and rare examples of American, European and Asian design. The top lot was a pair of watercolors attributed to Charles Marion Russell (American, 1864-1926). Signed by Russell, these landscapes of Montana were sold with their original 1897 receipt, pricing them at $3 for the pair. Amero made out much better, achieving $52,275 against the watercolors’ $5/7,000 estimate. More on this sparkling sale to follow in a future issue. Price quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.
