At Swann, The Checkered Flag Waves For Gotschke

NEW YORK CITY — Designed by automative illustrator Walter Gotschke (1912-2000), a poster for the 1935 Brno Grosser Masaryk Preis raced to top-lot status in Swann Galleries’ Art Deco at 100: Iconic Posters from the William W. Crouse Collection auction on April 24. The auction catalog noted that this poster, depicting a Mercedes-Benz W25s, was “one of the earliest posters he designed and arguably his most graphic.” Measuring 49¼ by 36¼ inches, this German edition poster was published by V. Neubert A Synové in Prague. It finished within its estimate range, achieving $35,000, including buyer’s premium ($30/40,000). A more detailed report of this sale will run in a future issue.