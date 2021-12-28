At Sloans & Kenyon, S. Kirk & Son Service Tops Firm’s Catalog Auction

Published: December 28, 2021
CHEVY CHASE, MD. — Sloans & Kenyon presented its December estate catalog auction on December 15 with a six-piece S. Kirk and Son Co. sterling silver Landscape/Castle pattern tea/coffee service topping the bidding action at $6,710, including buyer’s premium. The set’s coffee pot was 12 inches high, accompanied by teapot, lift-cover two-handle sugar bowl, cream pitcher, waste bowl and hot water kettle on stand with co-ordinating bail-handle bucket-form strainer. Each vessel carried elaborate landscape decoration on stippled ground.
Watch for a review of more highlights from this sale in a future issue.
