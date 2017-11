BOSTON, MASS. — Charles Ball served on the USS Constitution from 1839-41. His whalebone cane, inscribed with his name and “Bay of Callao, July 4, 1841″ and a scrimshawed whale’s tooth depicting the ship on one side and a spread-wing eagle on the other side, topped Skinner’s November 4 sale, collectively earning $49,000. The cane commemorates a particularly raucous party on board the ship to mark the day.

The sale included a selection of weathervanes from a Connecticut collector, as well as trade signs and American paintings, with one by Worthington Whittridge (1820-1910) finishing at $40,950.

