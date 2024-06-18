At Morphy, Advertising Goods Pop & Fizz

Review by Carly Timpson

LAS VEGAS — Presenting “pure American nostalgia,” Morphy Auctions conducted a 1,330-lot Soda Pop & Advertising auction on June 7-8. Soda fountain memorabilia, signage, displays and accessories were sold alongside other various branded advertising objects, vending machines and bottles. Morphy’s chief operating officer and director of marketing, Les Jones, shared that the auction realized more than $1.37 million and had a sell-through rate of 94 percent. After the sale, Jones said, “We were excited to bring a quality soda pop advertising auction back to the West Coast.”

Brian Burke, soda and advertising specialist, observed that the bidding pool was primarily American, but added, “There is always a bit of international interest, primarily Canadian and a few Australian collectors. As far as I know, all the lots sold to American collectors, mostly in the South and Midwest. There’s a really strong soda pop and advertising collector population in those regions.”

Among all the various soda lots, an unexpected lot rose to the top of the sale. Making $27,060 was a vibrant double-sided Pabst Breweries porcelain and neon advertising sign. In original condition, free of any damage including cracks, chips and flaking, the sign was bid well beyond its $2/6,000 estimate, likely thanks to the impressive 9.5 critical grade on both sides of the sign, new neon tubing and new transformer. The original can was marked “Acme Neon Electric Sign Co.” and the metal tag was stamped “Local Union 15 International Association of Sheetmetal Workers.” Burke noted, “As expected, ceramic dispensers — both Hires and Coca-Cola — did really well, but the highest dollar sign was actually the Pabst Blue Ribbon sign — it was outstanding in excellent condition. Something unusual about it was that it said Pabst Breweries instead of Pabst Blue Ribbon. Also, at the top, it had authentic ad glass that is rounded while others were usually flat. It was a pristine example in all original condition.”

The auction featured a wealth of Hires Root Beer soda fountain objects and advertising products, led by a “hard to find” brown version of the ceramic Hires Root Beer syrup dispenser that Burke mentioned. Made in Germany by Villeroy & Boch, the dispenser retained its original metal spigot and its fully intact lid. Though the inside of the bowl showed minor staining from use, the dispenser’s body was in exceptionally nice condition, with excellent color, gloss and rich “Ugly Kid” graphics. After competitive bidding, the syrup dispenser was won for $18,450.

Making $16,200 was a Hires Root Beer set that included a ceramic dispenser, platter and three mugs and was identified by advertising specialist Dan Morris as “perhaps the pinnacle of Hires Root Beer advertising items.” All five pieces of the set were made by Villeroy & Boch and were adorned with the “Drink Hires Rootbeer” slogan while the large round bowl of the syrup dispenser and the three mugs also had Hires Ugly Kid graphics. The auction catalog listing for this set noted that it was “perhaps the only example known” and that it was professionally restored and in “good plus” condition with the original spigot showing signs of tarnishing due to its age.

Several other Hires Root Beer dispensers found new homes as well. A rare example of one, with the hard-to-find blue paint accents, had a small chip to the underside of its lid but was graded 8.25. Its unusual metal push-button spigot showed signs of its age, but it was likely not original. It went out at $12,500. Following closely behind at $12,000 was one with green accents and an original spigot. This one had a few small chips and nicks but was ultimately graded 8.5.

Cataloged as “incredibly rare and desirable,” a Villeroy & Boch ceramic Hires punch bowl with two handles and repeating Ugly Kid graphics around the outside found a buyer at $10,455. Graded 9.0, the bowl had minimal discoloration and detractions barring expected staining on the inside of the bowl.

It wouldn’t be a soda sale without Coca-Cola representation. While Hires was at the forefront of the auction as far as pricing goes, more than 450 lots of Coca-Cola branded items were offered, including advertisements, calendars, ephemera, vending machines, radios and various other novelties.

Leading the Coca-Cola category was a circa 1896 ceramic syrup dispenser which was bid to $10,455. Made by the Wheeling Pottery Company, both the bowl and the base were marked with the maker’s stamp. One had an age-appropriate spigot and lid, though it was noted that the lid was not original to the dispenser. According to Morris, “This dispenser’s style is the first that Coca-Cola ever used. For several reasons, Coke collectors are going to want this piece for their collections.” Being the first syrup dispenser released by Coca-Cola, these models, especially those in such good condition, are rarely seen and are highly sought-after.

Coca-Cola advertising objects also performed well, with a triangular porcelain sign bringing $8,303. Marked by “Tennessee Enamel Manufacturing Co., Nashville,” the downward-pointing triangle sign featured the classic red and white script Coca-Cola logo over a light green background with a dark green border, text and pierced Art Deco scroll along the top edge. Due to some scratches and staining, the circa 1934 sign was graded 8.75 and 8.25 per side and was authenticated by The Authentication Company (TAC). Burke commented that this sign was “a little bit off condition but these signs are extremely rare and desirable — collectors are always out to get them. It was held back a bit by the condition but still did a good number.”

As a closing comment, Burke added, “It was interesting in this sale to see all the Coca-Cola displays and small items bring the money that they did. It shows that the market for those types of collectibles is as strong as that for the signs which usually do better. We were really pleased with how well they did. There were some box lots that we put together with little badges and fobs and things. A lot of times these collectibles are overlooked because they are small and not the high dollar items like the sign. They did great and we were happy to bring such a diverse collection of items to the market.”

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Morphy will have an Automobilia & Petroliana auction on July 11. For more information, 877-968-8880 or www.morphyauctions.com.