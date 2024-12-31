At Michaan’s, A Piano, Gold Jewelry & Persian Carpets Were Winter’s Finest

Review by Kiersten Busch

ALAMEDA, CALIF. — Michaan’s Auctions conducted its Winter Fine Sale on December 16, offering 250 lots of what the auction catalog described as “the season’s most desirous items.” This included things like a variety of Art Deco jewelry, important works from American and European artists and Persian silk carpets, among others.

Playing a tune to $50,400 was a Schimmel Pegasus black grand piano which led the sale, landing just within its $50/80,000 estimate. This piano, designed by Luigi Colani, was played by American musician and composer Chris Brubeck, whose signature was accompanied by three other well-known pianists on its soundboard. Chris and Dave Brubeck’s signatures dated March 2005, Norman Kreiger’s dated September 16, 2005, and Chenya’s dated 2007. “The piano’s consignor, Susan Carson, was an instrumental force in the composing and production of the Grammy-nominated orchestral show, Ansel Adams: America,” a post-sale press release from Michaan’s explained of the piano’s significance.

The second-highest price of the sale came from the fine art department. “Among Friends,” an oil on board by Gerald Harvey Jones, warmed up to $28,350, sitting comfortably within its $25/35,000 estimate. The post-sale press release revealed that the work was “painted such that the viewer feels as though they are peering through a frosty window at a snowy village scene.” The work was signed lower right, titled and attributed on a plaque and was titled, signed and dated verso.

Rounding out the top three best-selling lots was a Tabriz part silk palace carpet which measured approximately 27 feet 1 inch long by 16 feet 6 inches wide. The carpet featured a central double medallion mirrored design interwoven with flowering vases, paired phoenixes and other birds within a dense foliate design. Its double guard-banded border bracketed the carpet’s primary border with additional animals. With very light wear overall, the carpet rolled out a $21,420 finish. Other carpets that performed well in the sale included a Fereghan inscribed carpet ($10,710) and a Persian Qum silk carpet ($6,300).

Jewelry was a head-turner during the sale, with the majority of the top 10 lots hailing from the jewelry & timepieces department. Leading the category was a “highly anticipated and sought-after” diamond and platinum ring, which sparkled for $15,120. The ring featured one pear-cut diamond weighing approximately 4.5 carats, which was flanked by two tapered, baguette-cut diamonds weighing 0.2 carats total.

Other notable jewelry included an 18K yellow gold jewelry suite containing a necklace and bracelet ($13,860), a French diamond and 18K yellow gold necklace ($13,860) and a Spark diamond and 18K yellow and white gold jewelry suite containing a necklace, bracelet, ring and clip-on earrings ($12,600).

Timepieces were led by a Patek Philippe & Co., 18K gold Repeater pocket watch, which ticked to the same price as the diamond and platinum ring: $15,120. Described as “jaw-dropping” in the post-sale press release, the manual-wind watch had a round, white face with black Arabic numeral hour markers and gold Louis XIV-style hands. The 18K gold open-faced case featured an 18K yellow gold cuvette engraved “Randolph L. Eddy Love Grace Post Eddy, No. 156529 Patek Philippe & Co., Geneva Switzerland.”

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For additional information, 510-740-0220 or www.michaans.com.