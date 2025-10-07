At Kaminski, Hilfiger Part Deux - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Madelia Hickman Ring

BEVERLY, MASS — Two weeks after Frank Kaminski and his team at Kaminski Auctions earned more than $1 million in two days auctioning the Susie Hilfiger Collection, the house was back in action September 20-21, selling more from the collection. Where the first round offered 900 lots, the second one was slightly smaller, with just about 700 lots. The second round of sales had a sell-through rate of about 90 percent compared to the 99 percent the earlier sale could boast. Totals after the first two days were reported to be about $1 million; the final tally after the second round was $1,736,384.

An upholstered Louis XVI-style bed with matching window drapes that sold on the first day brought top-lot honors and was purchased by what a representative for the firm called “a prominent buyer” from an undisclosed region. Estimated at $2/3,000, it brought $18,200.

Two lots — both offered on the first day — shared the second-highest price of $10,200. The first to hit that mark was a pair of torchieres in the form of palm leaves, that were cataloged as in the “manner of Serge Roche.” In working condition and rendered in white-painted wood, the 68-inch-tall floor lamps sold to an existing Kaminski customer living in The Bahamas.

A few lots later, a Nineteenth Century British embroidered woolwork picture — called a “woolie” — that depicted the HMS Shannon and the USS Chesapeake also hit that price. Housed in a birds-eye maple frame, it sold to a new buyer from upstate New York.

The second day offered a fair quantity of custom upholstered furniture, some of which surpassed expectations. A green- and cream-striped sofa with tufted back that measured 92 inches in length sold to a repeat buyer from Dallas, for $8,400.

The “prominent” buyer who prevailed at $5,880 for a white-painted Nineteenth Century American convex mirror may have been the same buyer who bought the bed with drapes and matching curtains.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, 978-927-2223 or www.kaminskiauctions.com.