At Kaminski, Doris Duke Cabinet Caps Susie Hilfiger Collection - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

BEVERLY, MASS. — A Nineteenth or Twentieth Century Italian pale blue- and white-painted bureau-cabinet with a mirrored bookcase top and bombé base that was once owned by heiress Doris Duke was the top lot in Kaminski Auctions’ two-day, 902-lot Susie Hilfiger Collection sale that took place September 6-7. According to the catalog, when Hilfiger — the first wife of fashion mogul Tommy Hilfiger ­— purchased it at Christie’s in June 2004, she paid $41,000. Estimated at $10/20,000, the stately case piece rose to $36,000, including premium, and sold to a new buyer, bidding in the room. More results from the sale, which was nearly 99 percent sold by lot, will be discussed in an upcoming issue.