At Fontaine’s, The Decorative Arts Dominate

Review by Carly Timpson

PITTSFIELD, MASS. — Fontaine’s Auction Gallery’s February 1-2 Fine & Decorative Arts auction offered more than 750 lots of lighting, art glass, porcelain, marble and bronze statuary, paintings, American and European furniture and more. With a 95 percent sell-through rate, the auction realized just over $5 million. Fontaine’s CEO and auctioneer John Fontaine noted that the sale did better than he expected. “I knew the market was strong for good things and we had a lot of really good things in the sale. It did really well and we were happy with the results.”

As is typical to expect at a Fontaine’s Fine & Decorative auction, there were many valuable Tiffany Studios lamps offered, with several achieving six-figure prices. As it was, a circa 1905 Nasturtium table lamp became one of the highest-priced lots of the sale, achieving $175,000 on the first day. The vibrant, multi-colored leaded glass mosaic shade rested atop a four-footed patinated bronze base. Departing from a private Florida collection, the shade was in excellent condition and the base was in very good condition with its original sockets.

A rare circa 1905-10 Diver’s floor lamp with iridescent Favrile glass Turtleback tiles, departing from a private New Jersey collection, also went out at $175,000 — more than double its high estimate of $65,000 — despite being unmarked.

A yellow-orange leaded glass Oriental Poppy table lamp on a Mock Turtle base earned $137,000. From a Florida collection, this circa 1910 lamp was in very good overall condition and both the shade and base were impressed with Tiffany Studios markings.

Other six-figure prices for Tiffany lighting included a green Drophead Dragonfly table lamp ($137,500), a Geranium table lamp ($118,750), a blue Dragonfly table lamp ($118,750) and an amber Drophead Dragonfly table lamp ($112,500).

The only work of fine art to earn a top-25 result was an oil and bronze leaf painting by Takako Yamaguchi. Her untitled surrealist work was bid to $118,750, a price that represents the artist’s increasing recognition in the market. A 2024 Artnet article reported, “In the last year, Yamaguchi, born in Japan, has become a market sensation, with her paintings outperforming auction estimates at a rapid pace.” The work in this sale had provenance to the Garden State Park Racetrack in Cherry Hill, N.J., and was acquired by the consignor in 2001.

French decorative arts, specifically marquetry works, had strong results as well. With a dozen statement pieces by Louis Majorelle included in the sale, it was his circa 1903 Grand Piano that led the category. The piano was artfully carved of mahogany with gilt bronze details. Its inner mechanism was by Victor et Érard and was marked “Par Brevet d’Invention, Seb. & Pre Érard, 13 & 21, rue due Mail, Paris” and numbered “8815.” Departing from a private Warren, N.J., collection, the piano sang to $53,000. A few lots later, a walnut and fruitwood marquetry étagère from the same collection more than doubled its high estimate to go out at $43,750. Signed “L. Majorelle, Nancy,” the cabinet had a carved upper pediment and finely inlaid details throughout the door and backing to depict a pond scene with frogs.

A circa 1900 Ombellifères wall cabinet by Émile Gallé, carved with floral and butterfly details, also had an inlaid butterfly central door. According to Fontaine, this piece was one of the great surprises of the sale — estimated just $2,5/3,500, it did much better: $30,000. He added, “The Gallé cabinet was quite rare, and a nearly identical example is in the collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.” By the same maker, a circa 1900 fruitwood marquetry box with dragonfly, estimated $400/600, flew to $9,250. It measured 11¾ inches long, was raised on four round feet and the maker’s signature was inlaid. Another exciting result was a large and rare Daum Frères blown and applied glass Owl vase, which realized $23,750. The circa 1911 vase was, along with the Gallé pieces, from the same New Jersey collection as the Majorelle lots.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.fontainesauction.com or 413-402-6654.