At Cottone, Lalique’s Dragonflies Fly Past Expectations - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

GENESEO, N.Y. — Cottone’s November 20 Fine Art & Antiques sale brought 382 lots of art and decorative objects from private collections and institutions to the auction block. Achieving the highest price was a circa 1903 pendant necklace/brooch by René Lalique (French, 1860-1945). The Four Dragonflies (Quatre Libellules), crafted in plique-à-jour and champlevé enamel with aquamarines set in 18K gold, exemplified the height of Lalique’s Art Nouveau vision, where jewelry became sculptural art. Fresh-to-market from a Rochester, N.Y., estate where it descended through the same family, the 2⅞-by-2¾-inch jewel flew well beyond its $40/60,000 estimate to achieve $207,400, including buyer’s premium. Greater discussion of this sale’s highlights will be featured in a future issue.