At Bill Hood & Sons—High-End Miami Beach Estate Sale Yields Choice Fine & Decorative Art

Review by W.A. Demers; Photos Courtesy Bill Hood & Sons Art & Antiques Auctions

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. A prominent Miami Beach estate and 60-year collection of Americana and furnishings from Delray Beach came to auction at Bill Hood & Sons on March 26. Among the more than 600 items on offer, including much fine art, art glass and sculpture, was a lively abstract oil on canvas by British artist Gillian Ayres titled “Zephyrus did Softly Play,” 1989, selling for $24,000. Signed and dated lower right “Gillian Ayres 1989,” inscribed verso “Gillian Ayres, Zephyrus did Softly Play – 1989 Oil on canvas,” the 60-by-60-inch painting had provenance to London gallery Purdy Hicks. Ayers is best known for abstract painting and printmaking using vibrant colors, which earned her a Turner Prize nomination. “It was a good sale,” said auction house owner Chris Hood. The sale total was $480,000 with a 90 percent sell-through rate. More than 1,000 bidders were registered.

Colored and opalescent Lalique art glass from the early 1900s is valuable and prized among collectors. In this sale, a Rene Lalique opalescent glass Oran vase, circa 1927, featuring large daisy flower heads among leaves surpassed its high estimate to sell for $23,750. Marked “R Lalique France no. 999,” the vase measured 10 by 11 inches.

A large oil on canvas riverscape by Russian-French artist Constantin Kluge (1912-2003) evoked an image of Paris’ Seine River in the fall. “La Seine a la Passerelle des Arts (Automne),” signed lower right “C Kluge” and titled verso “La Seine a la Passerelle des Arts (Automne)” doubled its high estimate to settle at $18,000. Housed in a 3½-inch rococo-style frame, it measured 31 by 45 inches.

American Pop artist Keith Haring (1958-1990) was represented in the sale by a color screenprint, “Very Special Christmas,” 1987, a promotional work created by A&M Records for the Special Olympics Christmas Album A Very Merry Christmas Live from Washington DC. Featured is Haring’s iconic Madonna and Child artwork in his animated style and widely recognized visual language. Estimated $3/5,000, the screenprint in colors on wove paper, signed in olive crayon and dated 1987, did much better and was bid to $14,400.

Florida Highwaymen paintings are perennial favorites. An oil on Upson board by Roy A McLendon (b 1932), approximately 22 by 30 inches and depicting an early brilliant red royal Poinciana tree along a Florida river, left the gallery at $10,800 against a $3/5,000 estimate.

Sculpture in the sale was led by Antonia Giovanni Lanzirotti’s (Italian, 1839-1911) “La Verite” marble sculpture of a female nude with long hair and a drape, with a mask at her foot. The Nineteenth Century 36¼-inch-high sculpture earned $9,600 against a $1/3,000 estimate. The base in front was inscribed “La Verite” (The Truth), while the side of the base was signed “A.G. Lanzirotti.” Lanzirotti was born in Palermo and worked in France and Italy. Recognized as one of the best sculptors of his time, he is most well known for “La Danse,” produced during his stay in Paris, featuring a half-naked young woman dancing, like this work, wrapped in a drape.

French abstract artist’s Marcel Mouly (1918-2008) oil on canvas, “L’interior mauve,” 1984, 36 by 29 inches, fetched $9,375.

Two Andy Warhol (American, 1928-1987) silkscreen lots were notable. Two “Electric Chair” large silkcreen posters sold together for $6,000. One was a pink “Electric Chair,” and another was orange and pink. Also by Warhol, a silkscreen and watercolor hand-colored “Flower #10,” 1974, edition 14/250, 41 by 28 inches, bore a Delahunty Dallas, Texas, Gallery label on reverse. It sold for $5,625.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. The next sale is set for April 30. For information, www.hoodauction.com or 561-278-8996.