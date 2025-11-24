At Bertoia, Märklin Clown Train Is No Joke - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

VINELAND, N.J. — Bertoia Auctions’ Annual Fall sale was conducted November 21-22, offering 840 lots. A Märklin Fidelitas clown train wheeled its way to the highest overall price, landing in the middle of its $60/90,000 estimate, at $75,000 with premium. The toy featured four cars with clowns at the helm of each. Catalog notes explained, “We first heard of this toy turning up in Argentina five years ago, but shortly after some correspondences, it vanished. It had looked too good to be true from photos, but when the owner decided to sell it, they actually flew to the US to hand deliver it to us.” Additional highlights from both days of the sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.