SARASOTA, FLA. – Fetching $27,675, including buyer’s premium, at Amero Auction’s spring sale on March 21 was an antique Chinese porcelain plaque folding table screen. Exhibiting the continued strength of Asian material at auction, the screen had been estimated at just $200/300. Its large center panel featured an outdoor genre scene of a man and a boy with fishing pole and geese, and the four folding panels depicted women in outdoor scenes. With pierced carved screen, the center plaque measured 7¾ by 5 inches, while the outer panels were 7¾ by 2¼ inches. “It sold to a US buyer online after eager bidding from all over the world,” said the firm’s Christopher Ball. A more extensive review of this sale will follow.