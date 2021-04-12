At $43,200, A 6.88 Carat White Gold Diamond Ring Topped Kaminski’s Three-Day Sale

BEVERLY, MASS. — The 6.88-carat round cut diamond, GIA graded J color and SI2 clarity, set in a 14K white gold ring, brought the highest price of Frank Kaminski’s three-day sale, April 9-11. Though the ring came from a different consignor, much of the material in the sales came from the estate of Mrs Henry Ford II, whose Palm Beach mansion recently sold for $55 million. The first day included more than 400 lots of haute couture fashion-shoes, gowns, coats, handbags and accessories from her wardrobe, including two Louis Vuitton motorcycle helmets. The balance of the sale included Ford monogrammed items, lavish furnishings, large sets of dinnerware and glassware and decorative accessories from the Ford estate, along with fine art from various other estates, including an Emile Gruppe harbor scene which sold for $30,000.

A full report will follow.