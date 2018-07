CHICHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM — As Bonhams conducted the 50th edition of its annual Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 13, it set a record for the most valuable British car sold at a European auction with a ‘2 VEV,’ ex-Essex Racing Stable, 1961 Aston Martin ‘MP209’ DB4GT Zagato. Having been owned by one family since 1971, and one of only three ‘MP209′ specification ‘Super Lightweight’ Zagatos ever built, it sold for $13,264,951 to a European buyer in the room. For information, www.bonhams.com.