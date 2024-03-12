Asterix Story Page Draws Big For Heritage

DALLAS — A key story page of original art from Albert Uderzo’s comic book Asterix in Corsica #20 (Dargaud, 1973) achieved $106,250, including buyer’s premium in Heritage Auctions’ March 9 and 10 International Original Art Signature sale. The ink over graphite story page was originally published in Pilote magazine #687 in January 1967, and features characteristic Asterix humor, along with magnificent visuals and an incredible historical backdrop. The story page is in excellent condition and was sold to an ha.com live bidder. It was the top price in the 633-lot sale that achieved a total of $2,373,526 and featured complete stories, story pages, comic strip art, splash pages, covers, production drawings, illustrations and paintings from various comic book series from the Nineteenth and Twentieth Centuries. For more information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.