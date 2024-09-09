Assortments Of Coins Proved More Than Just Pocket Change At Roberson’s

Published: September 9, 2024
PINE BUSH, N.Y. — Roberson’s Auctions was busy on August 31, auctioning 406 lots of estate antiques including stoneware, art, dolls, toys, tools, signage, furniture and collectibles. The surprising top price of the sale was a coin lot comprising two collections. One was a wooden board fitted with four Silver Dollars as well as 20 other domestic and foreign coins. However, the attention was drawn to the other set, 70 pennies in a frame that read “1848 Frank Tibbitt 1918” across the top and “Retired April 1st 1918 Penna RR Co.,” across the bottom. House co-owner Del Roberson shared that “It was a retirement gift to Frank Tibbitt but there was something about the pennies,” which were all from 1917. The online buyer pushed the coins past their $75-$125 estimate to earn $3,000 with buyer’s premium. The story of these pennies and more highlights from the sale will be in an upcoming issue.
