Asian & Native American Lead At Pook & Pook

Review by Carly Timpson; Photos courtesy Pook & Pook

DOWNINGTOWN, PENN. — Pook & Pook’s December 6 sale offered nearly 850 lots of Native American objects, antique toys and an assortment of decorative accessories. The sale saw 9,104 registered bidders and, with a 99 percent sell-through rate, it realized $336,116.

The auction’s top lot was a circa Seventeenth Century bronze and cloisonné statue of Buddha. The 8-inch-tall figure is seated with its legs crossed and the soles of both feet facing upwards in what is known as the vajrasana pose. This meditative Tibetan figure is surrounded by colorful rays of light and represents serenity and wisdom. Stretching 25 times greater than its high estimate, this Buddha achieved $12,600.

Selling for an astonishing $9,375 against an estimate of $300 to $500 was a Nineteenth Century portrait of a Native American warrior. In a 35-by-30-inch frame, this oil on canvas painting was an unexpected hit despite its heavy craquelure, abrasions and lack of signature markings. However, Pook & Pook’s Sara Beyer reported that “There was a lot of interest prior to the sale with many inquiries for information related to the painting. Also, post-auction, we received several requests asking if we’d pass along information to the winning bidder in case they are interested in selling the piece.” Another Native work, a red, orange, black and white Navajo chief’s blanket, landed among the top lots as well. This blanket, in a third phase transitional variant, was made around 1900 and measured 77 by 60 inches. As common in the transitional variant, the blanket features a nine-spot diamond pattern with the black and white bands still prominent. Between the nine diamonds is a black rectangle with an orange and maroon stripe. The blanket earned $5,040.

A 23-inch-long Northern Plains tomahawk, circa 1880 — similar to one seen in American Indian Tomahawks by Harold L. Peterson, published in 1965 — went out for $3,276. The blade is double-pierced with winged shapes and fitted to a wooden handle. This tomahawk was previously bought from Arnold Marcus Chernoff of Lyons, Ill., in July 1978, and was auctioned with a write-up on Chernoff stationery.

Four books relating to the American Revolutionary War found a buyer for $8,020. The books included the following titles: An Impartial History of the War in America, Between Great Britain and the United States, Vol. I, by Nathaniel Coverly and Robert Hodge, published in Boston in 1781; The Elements of War by Isaac Maltby, Hartford, 1815; A History of the Life and Services of Captain Samuel Dewees by John Smith Hanna, Baltimore, 1844; and Journals of Congress, Containing the Proceedings from January 1, 1776, to January 1, 1777, Vol. II. All four books had visible signs of age, including some with missing or torn pages, staining and detached covers. These condition flaws were accounted for in the $200 to $400 estimate but certainly did not hold bidders back.

From the estate of Edwin C. Bramble, a 7¾-by-11-inch square Chinese enameled wine warmer or hot pot was bid to $4,788. With deep curved sides decorated with flowers and landscape vignettes. Two sides of the pot have handles and at the base of one side, there is an opening for coal. The lid of the pot features a central chimney opening and two handles.

A German clockwork reindeer found a new home just in time for Christmas. At 19¼ inches tall and 15¼ inches long, the nodding head reindeer is covered in realistic fur and wears a traditional German harness in red and green. The reindeer flew to its new home for $3,780.

A pair of matching Italian burl veneer cabinets from the Nineteenth Century brought $3,276. While the two look like the same three-drawer units on the outside, one actually has a hinged door that opens to reveal two shelves. With a curved apron and sitting on cabriole legs, the cabinets measure 32¾ inches tall and 25 inches wide.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.

Pook & Pook’s Americana and International Auction will take place January 18-19. For information, www.pookandpook.com or 610-269-4040.