Asian Jeweled Bronze Statue Sets Dixon’s Crumpton’s House Record - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

CRUMPTON, MD. — A nearly 7-inch-tall, jeweled gilt-bronze statue of Khadiravani, which had been estimated at $200/400 in Dixon’s Crumpton’s Fine and Decorative Arts Auction on October 6, earned the sale’s top place finish when it sold for $9,225 to an online client bidding via LiveAuctioneers and underbid by another online bidder. The result, which was a new record for a shelf-lot pick at the auction, selected by Dixon’s staff for the quarterly auction, is attributed to the strong market for Asian works of art. The nearly 325-lot sale also saw strong results for Danish modern, Tiffany clocks and a group of Nineteenth Century letters from Maryland and Delaware. A longer sale review will be featured in an upcoming issue.