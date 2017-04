FALLS CHURCH, VA. — On April 20 in the closing moments of the sale of Quinn’s Auction Galleries’ Asian, ancient, and ethnographic works of art auction, a Chinese cloisonné bottle vase crossed the block in an auction carried online on iGavel. Estimated at $400-600, the vase slowly began building and kept climbing until it sold for $812,500. The 10-inch tall vase, dating to the Eighteenth–Nineteenth Century, led the sale of 466 lots towards a grand total of $1,441,206.

“We are very pleased that our auction achieved such outstanding results and deeply gratified by the successful outcome of the Chinese cloisonné vase,” said Matt Quinn, executive vice president.

“Auction sales are often unpredictable,” says Lark Mason, who founded the auction platform, iGavel. “Objects are sometimes cataloged quickly and esoteric objects can be overlooked, leading to the mystique of auctions as a potential treasure trove for diligent and seasoned experts. But these finds rarely go unnoticed on the iGavel Auctions platform… This example, which is a rare early Chinese cloisonné vessel that might have eluded even the most knowledgeable experts, was seen and bid upon by enough bidders to realize a strong price usually associated only with the major international art auction houses.”

For more information, www.quinnsauction.com or 703-532-5632.