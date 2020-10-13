Asia Week: Galleries & Auctions Push Forward

ONLINE – It has been a year of learning and perseverance for Asia Week. The twice-annual main event of the Asian antique world saw its dominant edition open in March and immediately slam shut in New York City on account of COVID-19. It was followed by a July event where the organization of both dealers and auctioneers mounted an online showroom with programming to make up for that lost opportunity. That brings us to September, where Asia Week normally launches its second event of the year, typically a quieter though spirited presentation of the Asian arts, bringing together scholars, dealers, auctioneers, curators and collectors for another round of selling exhibitions and talks.

Building upon the experience of the July edition, Asia Week in September was again online and driven forward with a focused approach on presentation.

A dozen dealers came together to present their inventory and connect virtually with clients all throughout the world. As some would learn, those virtual presentations act much like the opening to a funnel that catches interest and builds momentum for education and selling opportunities.

“I thought of it as a group show,” said Katherine Martin, who serves as the chairwoman of Asia Week.

Each dealer presented four works within a viewing room on the Asia Week website. Some dealers who organizer their gallery by exhibitions were presenting from their regularly scheduled programming, while others went with new and exciting acquisitions.

The organization hosted a webinar where a lightning round of four-minute talks were provided by ten dealers, some who focused on scholarship and others who brought viewers into the gallery for a broader virtual tour.

“It was exciting and we got great feedback from those who attended,” Martin said. “Most people stayed through the entire hour, which was encouraging. We’re all learning new things and trying new ways of connecting with collectors.”

Following the live webinar, the videos were posted to both the Asia Week New York site as well as YouTube and have been watched collectively over a thousand times.

New connections were made, Martin said, as each participating dealer individually spread word of the sale to their respective audiences, creating a pool of interest among collectors with wandering eyes and curious minds.

New York City dealer Joan B Mirviss was among those who had a successful show selling from her regularly scheduled exhibition titled “Father and Sons,” exhibiting the duo of Suzuki Osami (Kura) and Suzuki Tetsu alongside Wakao Toshisada and Wakao Kei. Mirviss said she sold more than 40 works in the exhibition and has only four left at press time. She says the media her gallery creates, which includes videos and talks from curators on her website, is complementary to the viewing room and webinar on the Asia Week site.

“A novice collector receives needed support from hearing about the work from the artist’s own mouth and then by further hearing penetrating and interesting questions put forth by curators who have that artist represented in their institutional collections,” Mirviss said. “Their interest is endorsed by a more experienced and professional art historian as well as from the artist who can more often shed light on their work that might not have been overtly apparent.”

Adding to her digital toolkit is a fleshed out website with 360-degree videos on all of her objects.

“We’ve done really well,” Mirviss said. “We had buyers from the Middle East, Europe, Australia, and the majority have been Americans.”

Thomsen Gallery, also based in New York City, prepared an exhibition of Japanese Ikebana baskets.

“It was a great way to show our clients that we are still active. We were able to reconnect with some people who I haven’t heard from for a long time. I received quite a few inquiries and emails and made some sales as a result,” said Erik Thomsen.

Among his favorites in the exhibition were examples from Maeda Chikubosai I. The dealer wrote, “Maeda Chikubosai I is known for the high quality of his work. After a period of intense study of earlier bamboo pieces made or the sencha style of tea drinking, he made works which were presented to the Japanese emperor and imperial family.”

Thomsen said of them, “It’s the combination of very precise craftsmanship with use of natural bamboo branches. It’s beautiful.”

Thomsen related that focused buyers are out there.

“Several people have made appointments to come in and visit,” he said. “A number of new buyers who I had known, but never sold to. They went to the viewing room and then my website as a result. Since you can’t visit, this is a wonderful way to connect.”

Katherine Martin, who directs Scholten Japanese Art, presented an exhibition of woodblock prints and paintings in “Composing Beauty.”

She said, “The exhibition looks at how beauty is presented as a concept in terms of actual beauties, but also how they’re composed in a way similar to poetry, music, dance and other genres of arts. It looks at an idealized beauty and explores what that means – what accoutrements might a beauty associate with to define what she is and elevate that to a higher level.”

“I got new buyers this show,” Martin said, “I have to attribute that to the Asia Week outreach. They found me.”

Martin said she had some productive foot traffic in the gallery. “Of the few that came, they came to buy. You get focused people who make the effort, don the mask, make the appointment and look at the objects.”

Eric Zetterquist of Zetterquist Galleries, also of New York City, said his September show was in some ways a continuation of his March exhibition, though with new acquisitions, covering a range of Chinese ceramics from the Seventh through Fourteenth Centuries and Japanese ceramics from the Sixth through Seventeenth Centuries.

“The organization and the publicity people did a great job,” Zetterquist said. “These are bizarre times and we had no concrete expectations, but it turns out that, myself included, people who were involved with it did sell things. It also reinforces the important message that we’re here. Many of us are open by appointment, we’re alive and kicking and we want to see our clients. The foot traffic is less than usual, however, the hit rates were huge. I saw a handful of people, but almost all of them bought something. It was a very positive experience and I think it puts out a message that people are cautiously getting back into the art market. It’s what they love and brings them joy, they are happy to be participating again, as we are.”

Among Zetterquist’s notable works was a baluster-form Southern Qingbai lidded jar with pinched handles and a pagoda-shaped lid that dated to the Song dynasty (960 to 1279 CE). He wrote, “the lid is reminiscent of Cambodian pieces of the Khmer dynasty, and suggest that this piece may have been destined as an export piece to Southeast Asia.” It had provenance to dealer Robert Hatfield Ellsworth.

Other participants in the viewing room included Koichi Yanagi Oriental Fine Arts, New York City; Akar Prakar, New Delhi, Kolkata, India; Thomas Murray, Mill Valley, Calif.; Kaikodo Gallery, New York City; Sebastian Izzard LLC Asian Art, New York City; Ippodo Gallery, New York City; HK Art & Antiques LLC, New York City; and Egenolf Gallery Japanese Prints, Burbank, Calif.

Martin expects the March edition to be of similar presentation to the fall show, coupling an online initiative with programming from dealers and perhaps curators and others.

For additional information, www.asiaweekny.com.

“Ten Views of Famous Floral Places in Edo: Wisteria at Kameido” by Kitagawa Utamaro (1753-1806). From “Composing Beauty” at Scholten Japanese Art, New York City.

Gray-blue craquelure celadon-glazed lotus-shaped form tipped with gold by Wakao Kei. “Fathers and Sons” exhibition at Joan B Mirviss Ltd., New York City.

Southern Qingbai lidded jar with pinched handles, Song dynasty, China. Ex Robert Hatfield Ellsworth Collection. Zetterquist Galleries, New York City.

“Seated” by Sho Kishino, 2020. Cypress. Ippodo Gallery, New York City.

Kosometsuke dish with the eight immortals, late Ming dynasty, early Seventeenth Century. Kaikodo LLC, New York City.

Square handled flower basket by Maeda Chikubosai I, 1940-1945. Bamboo and rattan. Offered from Thomsen Gallery, New York City.