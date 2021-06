EAST MORICHES, N.Y. – Six silver julep cups by Lexington, K.Y., silversmith Asa Blanchard (circa 1770 or 1787-1838) sold for $44,400 at South Bay Auctions’ June 12 sale offering the single-owner collection of Charles Williams. The set, circa 1810, featured straight sided walls and single seam construction, applied rim and foot molding. Each had a matching singular monogram “H” to their front with the maker’s mark to the bottom. The individual cups measured 3¼ inches high.

Blanchard was among Kentucky’s most successful early silversmiths.

A full review will appear in a forthcoming issue.