As Netflix Series Roars, Joe Exotic Political Memorabilia Soars

UNITED STATES – The world has been unable to turn away from the trainwreck Netflix documentary series Tiger King, its main protagonist Joe Exotic: a mulleted pistol-toting big cat breeder who is currently sitting in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire scheme. Joe Exotic ran for president of the United States of America as a third party candidate in the 2016 election and for governor of Oklahoma in 2018. He ran under the Libertarian platform, though his campaign manager stated unequivocally that he did not, and still does not, know what a Libertarian is. During the Netflix series, Exotic Joe’s unscrupulous partner Jeff Lowe finds out that he spent more than $60,000 of the company’s money on campaign related material, among them t-shirts, lawn signs, condoms, stickers and more. This, and other reasons, led to Joe Exotic’s departure from the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, the company he started nearly two decades earlier.

With his surge in popularity, folks are turning to eBay to sell some of that political memorabilia while the iron is hot. Lawn signs currently top the sold listings in this category with a $423 result for a 2018 “Joe Exotic For Governor” lawn sign. Behind at $270 is a 2016 “Joe Exotic For President” lawn sign. A 2018 governor race t-shirt took $162.50, while another took $100 – both size large. Even nonpolitical memorabilia from the figure is selling well, including an unopened Joe Exotic condom, purportedly given to the seller by Exotic himself, that brought $500 after 20 bids. One of his first audio CD and video DVD combo packs titled I Saw A Tiger sold for $130.

There will be no future review of these sales, ever, and may justice pursue Carole Baskin, who is believed by some to have fed her late disappeared husband to a tiger.

