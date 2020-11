MARLBOROUGH, MASS.- A Tornek-Rayville TR-900 dive watch led Skinner’s Clocks, Watches & Scientific Instruments online sale that closed October 27 when it brought $75,000. In stainless steel, the water-resistant antimagnetic dive watch was originally produced for the US Navy Underwater Demolition Team, now known as the Navy SEALs, with the assistance from importer Allen V. Tornek Co. of New York.

The consignor received the watch as a gift from his father, a US Army veteran, in the 1980s due to his interest in diving. The firm said that the example could have been in issued watch.

Watch for a full review in a future issue.