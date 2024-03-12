Arturo Noci Painting Inspires Intense Bidding For Roland

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — On March 9, Roland Auctions NY conducted an estates auction featuring 927 lots of fine art, decorative art, furniture, textiles, jewelry and collectibles. The unexpected top lot of the sale was an untitled painting by Italian artist Arturo Noci (1874-1958). Signed and dated to the lower left of the painting, the image depicts a man seated by a balcony. Though the figure is seated inside, he appears to be gazing through the balcony’s open double doors at the village in the distance. Soaring past its $6,000 high estimate, aggressive bidding brought the 1917 painting to $32,000 with buyer’s premium. A more in-depth review of the sale will be in a future issue.