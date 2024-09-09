Arts & Crafts Library Lamp Lights Up Single-Owner Sale At Wiederseim Associates

PHOENIXVILLE, PENN. — A single-owner sale with no reserves is one not to be missed. Ted Wiederseim conducted such an auction on September 6, selling more than 300 lots of mostly early lighting, including great examples of Art Deco, Art Nouveau, Arts and Crafts, chandeliers, wall sconces, table lamps, student/bankers lamps, pendant lights and more. Many were produced by well-known makers such as Pairpoint, McKee, Tilley type, Edward Miller & Co., Bradley & Hubbard, Handel, Lightolier and others. The top lot was a large Arts and Crafts library lamp with adjustable double arms. For “workhorse” lighting, it compensated with an octagonal polished stone base, darkened brass body and green shadow shades. That simple beauty was reinforced by its final price of $1,625, including buyer’s premium, against a $300/400 presale estimate. It went to an online bidder on LiveAuctioneers, according to co-owner Ted Wiederseim. Each of the shades was signed “Imperial Austria,” and the lamp’s measurements were 28½ by 31½ inches. Additional highlights from this sale will appear in a follow-on review.