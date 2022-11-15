Artemis Gallery Sells Face Of The Moon - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

LOUISVILLE, COLO. — Artemis Gallery conducted its Exceptional Antiquities, Ethnographica and Fine Art sale on November 10, offering 365 lots of rare and ancient artifacts and art. The zenith of these was an Aztec greenstone mask of the moon goddess Coyolxauhqui with an incised name glyph of the ruler Moctezuma Xocoyotzin (circa 1466-1520), also known as Moctezuma II or Montezuma, on the verso. Coyolxauhqui was the daughter of the earth goddess, Coatlicue, and the leader of her brothers, the Centzon Huitznahuas or “400 Huiztnaua.” Greenstone and jade were highly symbolic to the Aztec people as their color was associated with the life-giving power of fresh vegetation. Only the nobility of their society was allowed to wear these stones, and they were often used in the performance of rituals. At $36,053, the mask bid to just under its high estimate ($25/37,500). Price includes buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. More on this sale to follow in an upcoming issue.