PHILADELPHIA – For three days this spring, visitors from around the United States can explore exceptional works of art and design spanning four centuries at the 56th Philadelphia Antiques and Art Show. Tickets are now on sale for the fair, scheduled for Friday through Sunday, April 20-22, at the Navy Yard. The gala preview party is planned for Thursday, April 19.

Sixty-one distinguished exhibitors will showcase fine examples of Seventeenth through Twentieth Century furniture, paintings, jewelry, crafts, silver, textiles, porcelain and other works. The dealers, as well as guides and longtime show volunteers, will share stories of the objects through lectures, panel discussions and tours, enhancing the show experience for guests. Proceeds from the event jointly benefit the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Penn Medicine.

Furniture, fine art and decorative arts by Philadelphia makers will take center stage in the loan exhibit, “Philadelphia Collects Philadelphia.” Featuring works from the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s collection, the presentation promises a stimulating dialogue between historical and contemporary perspectives.

“The Philadelphia Antiques and Art Show has long been regarded as one of the best of its kind in the country, and we are expanding the offerings this year to accommodate new and broadening audiences. Our guests can expect to see more Twentieth Century furniture and pottery and contemporary art, as well as many objects exhibited in public for the first time,” said Anne Hamilton, co-chair.

“Through the show and the loan exhibit, visitors will experience timeless, great design. Colonial-era pieces will be presented alongside Mid Century ones, and you will be able to see the connections between the two,” said Karen DiSaia, who manages the fair with her husband, Ralph DiSaia, and their partner, Diana Bittel.

“We want people to come and enjoy the journey through time that the show offers. As they interact with some of the most informed art and antiques experts in the nation, they can expect it to be engaging, informative and fun,” Karen added.

Of note, design and lifestyles authority Martha Stewart will lecture at the show on Friday, April 20, at 11:30 am. Stewart will discuss her new book, Martha’s Flowers: A Practical Guide to Growing, Gathering, and Enjoying.

General admission to the show is $20 per person online or at the door ($15 online through March 15) and includes access to regular programming, with discounts available for students, seniors and groups. The preview party will be from 6 to 9 pm on Thursday, April 19. Tickets are $300 ($150 tax deductible) or $150 for young collectors. A 5 pm entrance ticket is $600 ($450 tax deductible). The Stewart lecture costs $50 and includes admission to the show.

The Philadelphia Antiques Show was founded in 1966 to support the work of Penn Medicine. This year’s association with the Philadelphia Museum of Art marks the beginning of a new era. After partnering with Penn Medicine this year, the Philadelphia Museum of Art will gradually assume full responsibility for the show’s organization and management in coming years.

The 2018 Philadelphia Antiques and Art Show is supported by AIG, premier presenting sponsor; Freeman’s, premier sponsor; and the Haverford Trust Company, preview sponsor. Additional support is provided by other donors.

For a schedule of events and to purchase tickets, call 215-763-8100 or visit www.philadelphiaantiquesandartshow.com.