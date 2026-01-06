Art Glass & Silver Attract Bidders Worldwide At Winter Associates - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Kiersten Busch

PLAINVILLE, CONN. — December 15 saw 288 lots cross the block in Winter Associates’ Chihuly & Other Important Glass auction. While a sales total was not divulged, gallery and advertising manager Meredith Adams reported that the firm sold more than 92 percent of lots. “The sale overall went very well, with [participation from] bidders around the world including Australia, Denmark, Sweden, Canada and the UK, along with bidders from the US coast to coast,” Adams commented.

The highest price of the day came from the art glass category, which encapsulated around 30 lots. Earning $12,000 was “Red Retreat,” a 2007 cut and laminated optical crystal glass sculpture by Jon Kuhn. The signed cube-form sculpture sat on a spinning base and had provenance to Holsten Galleries in Stockbridge, Mass. “Important glass lots were primarily [purchased by] private collectors on the East and West Coast,” added Adams.

Another notable art glass selection was “Honeysuckle Yellow Basket Set #488” by Dale Chihuly, which was accompanied by four reference or coffee table books. The 10-inch-tall and 8-inch-wide blown glass sculpture was done in a “vibrant yellow gradient” with brown accents and had the same provenance as “Red Retreat.” Sold in 2007 to the previous owner for $5,400, its new owner paid around the same: $5,700.

Contemporary art glass artisan Nancy Callan was represented by two pieces, both of which earned top prices. “Sunset Cloud,” a 2014 blown glass sculpture in red, orange, pink and black, sold for $4,800, while “Pucci Top,” a 2007 glass blown sculpture in blue, purple and green shaped like a children’s toy top, spun to $3,600.

The second-highest price of the day went to a Dorflinger brilliant-cut oil lamp in pattern 99, which illuminated for $9,600. The lead crystal lamp, which had a fluted neck, and its base both had deeply cut decoration. “A majority of the glass lots came from a single-owner collector in Connecticut and were accompanied by fastidious record-keeping/provenance,” shared Adams. “The Dorflinger 99 pattern (most desirable Dorflinger pattern) lamp was notable for its larger size (came in 10-inch diameter and 12-inch diameter), although it lacked the fancy-cut neck some collectors look for and instead featured the elegant, if understated, fluted neck.”

Several lots of silver also performed very well. Adams noted, “Silver lots, including silver coins, continue to increase following the stock market. The day of the sale, silver prices opened at $63.91 per ounce, a significant increase from the previous day, indicating strong market activity at a time when precious metals are already hitting all-time highs.” The highest priced silver lot, at $6,600, was a 126-piece sterling silver flatware set by Wallace Silver in the Sir Christopher pattern. A Reed and Barton service for 12 in the Frances I pattern ($5,760) and a 61-piece service by Tuttle in the Onslow pattern ($4,480), which was housed in a custom fitted box, also excelled.

As Adams explained, silver did not just take the form of flatware services. Multiple lots of silver coins were popular with bidders, including a group of approximately 600 US silver dimes and 275 US silver quarters, all of which were circulated. Despite a face value of just $130, the winning bidder raised the lot to $5,100.

Furniture and fine art were also offered. A leather upholstered and rosewood lounge chair and ottoman designed in 1956 by Ray and Charles Eames for Herman Miller led furniture at $2,760, while “Venice,” an oil on canvas by Henry Augustus Ferguson (American, 1842/45-1911), had the highest price for a painting at $2,304.

Winter Associates’ next auction will take place January 26. Prices quoted include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, 860-793-0288 or www.auctionsappraisers.com.