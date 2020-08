SARASOTA, FLA. – Bringing the top price at Helmuth Stone Gallery’s August 23 sale of fine art, antiques and jewelry was a Tiffany Art Deco enamel/diamond set 14K gold cigarette case that doubled its high estimate to sell for $18,000. Stamped on interior, the case had a total weight of 81.7 grams and its dimensions were 3 by 1¾ inches. The firm’s next sale is set for Sunday, October 4. For information, call 941-260-9703 or visit www.helmuthstone.com.