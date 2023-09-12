Art Creates Grand Results At Thomaston Place’s August Auction

THOMASTON, MAINE — Works of art comprised eight out of the top 10 lots in Thomaston Place Auction Galleries’ Grandeur sale on August 25-27 and contributed to the auction’s overall outstanding result of $2.17 million.

Thomaston Place Auction Galleries Owner and Auctioneer Kaja Veilleux said, “It was an exciting weekend that’s reminiscent of the good old days — with a large and active live audience each day, plus very strong activity on phones and the three internet bidding platforms.”

The sale’s top lot was a fine painting by George Inness titled “Banks of Tin Brook,” depicting a stream near Walden, Orange County, N.Y., that earned $72,000. Another painting by Inness depicting a New Jersey landscape at sunset was also one of the top 10 lots, fetching $36,000 after strong competitive bidding.

An oil on linen work depicting a reclining nude woman by Pierre Auguste Renoir brought $69,000, making it the second highest grossing lot in the sale. Childe Frederick Hassam’s beautiful oil on panel impressionist view of “New York City” came in third, raising $68,750. And a modernist abstract painting by Dutch artist Christiaan Hendrik Beekman secured fourth place after bringing $66,000. Pieces by Winslow Homer ($50,000), Fairfield Porter ($42,000) and Thomas Paine ($33,000) rounded out artwork in the top 10.

The August sale at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries always includes a large contingent of Maine art, and this year’s auction was no exception. A few noteworthy results from this category include: Robert Indiana’s 1968 “Numbers” portfolio, a set of 10 limited edition signed and numbered serigraphs, that reached $18,000; Indiana’s “Heliotherapy” limited edition serigraph, signed and dated ’95 that brought $17,500; “Beach at Bay Point, Maine” a watercolor painting by William Zorach that fetched $7,500; an oil painting by Imero Gobbato titled “Light on the Coast” that sold for $6,000; “Rick the Clamdigger, Searsport, ME,” a pen and ink with watercolor by Waldo Peirce that earned $6,000; and a charming watercolor Christmas card by Andrew Wyeth depicting Santa raising a toast to a reindeer that brought $6,000.

Two vintage automobiles attracted strong bidder interest — a 1997 Land Rover Defender 110 TDI that fetched $53,125 and the 1941 Plymouth Super Deluxe Business Coupe that was once owned by Maine Senator Margaret Chase Smith that brought $18,000.

Multiple Asian artifacts inspired enthusiastic response from domestic and international bidders and greatly surpassed presale auction estimates. These included: a large Seventeenth Century Ming dynasty period gilt bronze Guanyin figure that sold for $34,375; an early carved and painted wood bodhisattva temple sculpture that brought $31,250; a carved celadon jade figure of a horse and two young boys that reached $13,200; and a large famille verte porcelain jardiniere that earned $9,375 .

Bidders aggressively pursued many of the estate jewelry and watch lots, such as: an Edwardian platinum ring set with a 5-carat diamond that brought $24,000; a man’s stainless steel 1972 Red Submariner model 1680 wristwatch that sold for $19,200; and a vintage stainless steel Patek Philippe watch that reached $17,500.

Other noteworthy lots that greatly exceeded presale estimates included: an Eighteenth Century American coin silver coffee pot by Boston silversmith Barnabas Webb that brought $25,000; a 1920s era Louis Vuitton monogram steamer trunk with fitted interior that sold for $16,800; a Pilgrim century black painted chair table that fetched $10,200; and a Leica M6 camera that reached $5,625.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.

Thomaston Place Auction Galleries’ next major fine art and antique sale will take place on November 3-5. Thomaston Place Auction Galleries will also present an upcoming Tribal Arts & Antiquities sale on September 22-23.

For more information, www.thomastonauction.com.