Around Town During New York City’s Americana Week

Published: January 29, 2024

By Madelia Hickman Ring

NEW YORK CITY — In mid January, pretty much “anyone who’s anyone” in the field of American furniture and folk art descends on New York City for a slew of events taking place to coincide with auctions at Christie’s and Sotheby’s and shows at the Park Avenue Armory and Wallace Hall. From January 13-21, Antiques and The Arts Weekly was busy providing as much around-town coverage as we could get to. But, since we couldn’t be everywhere all at once, we also enlisted the help of those who showed up to document the various events that took place here, there and everywhere.

Enjoying the opening night party at Olde Hope on Wednesday, January 17, were, from left, Steven Spandle, Gary Sullivan and Lynda Cain. Simon Cherry photo.

 

Peter Klarnet, Christie’s senior specialist for Americana, with the Stamp Act Defiance placard that would bring $4,527,000 to lead Christie’s Printed and Manuscript Americana sale on January 17. Laura Beach photo.

 

From left, Bob and Kathy Booth, Pat Bell, Oriane Dittmar, Ed Hild and George Dittmar. The group was on hand to celebrate the party celebrating the Dittmar’s collection. The reception took place at Olde Hope’s 115 East 72nd Street Gallery. Laura Beach photo.

 

Christie’s Outsider art specialist Cara Zimmerman was snapped with William Edmondson’s “Fox” while she was giving a school tour. Zimmerman stressed the artist was the first African American artist to have a solo exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art, in 1937. “Fox” is a highlight of Zimmerman’s upcoming March 1 Outsider Art sale. Laura Beach photo.

 

Wendy Goodman, design editor for New York Magazine with Corey Damen Jenkins, AD 100 recipient. Photo courtesy Sotheby’s.

 

Michael Diaz Griffith and Adam Charlap Hyman at Sotheby’s on Saturday, January 13. Photo courtesy Sotheby’s.

 

Arie & Coco Kopelman at The Winter Show opening night party. Brendon Cook photo for BFA.com.

 

Alexandra Kirtley and Matthew Kelley at The Winter Show opening night party. Brendon Cook photo for BFA.com.

 

From left, Marc Brown, Pat Bell and Laurene Krasny Brown at the Opening Night party for “The Dittmar Collection – Living with Antiques at Duck Hollow, A Twentieth Century Journey.” The reception took place at Olde Hope’s 115 East 72nd Street Gallery. Simon Cherry photo.

 

From left, Steven Kolb, chief executive officer, Council of Fashion Designers of America, “Visions of America” guest curator Thom Browne and Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Photo courtesy Sotheby’s.

 

The Decorative Arts Trust hosted the 8th Annual Emerging Scholars Colloquium on Sunday, January 21. Pictured, left to right: Trust executive director Matthew A. Thurlow with lecturers Neil Grasty, Laura Ochoa Rincon, Lea Stephenson, Lauren Drapala and Krishna Shekhawat. Photo courtesy Decorative Arts Trust.

 

From left, Alexandra Kirtley, Virginia B. Hart and Alexa Hampton at Kirtley’s panel discussion “Designing the Diplomatic Reception Rooms and Political Spaces for Global Audiences,” which took place at Sotheby’s on January 16.

 

President and chief executive officer of Historic Deerfield, John Davis, speaking at Sotheby’s on Wednesday, January 17. Laura Beach photo.

 

Christie’s deputy chairman John Hays with Carrie Rebora Barratt and Mount Vernon president and chief executive officer, Doug Bradburn, at Barratt’s lecture, “A Model of Civility – George Washington: A Leader for all Times,” which took place at Christie’s on Tuesday morning, January 16. Laura Beach photo.

 

From left to right, Paul Peters, Jerry Mingin, Lauren Whitley, Jim Moses and Margaret Mingin at the Historic Deerfield event that took place at Sotheby’s on January 17. Photo courtesy Historic Deerfield.



   
