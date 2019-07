DALLAS— On the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch, Neil Armstrong’s lunar flown gold medal brought $2,055,000 at Heritage Auctions’ space memorabilia auction. The three-day event features Part III of The Armstrong Family Collection™, and the Robbins gold medal was the top lot on day one, July 16, where even the moonwalker’s childhood teddy bear sold for $3,500.

“The response from admirers of Mission Commander Armstrong’s contribution to humanity has been simply overwhelming,” said Michael Riley, director of space exploration at Heritage Auctions.

The price includes the buyer’s premium. A full review of the July 16-18 auction will appear in a future issue.