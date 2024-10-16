Arie Kopelman, Fashion Executive & Former Winter Show Chairman, 86

NEW YORK CITY — Arie L. Kopelman passed away on Tuesday, October 8, from pancreatic cancer; he was 86. In addition to being the former president and chief operating officer of Chanel, Kopelman was chairman of the Winter Show (formerly The Winter Antiques Show), from 1995 to 2018.

He was born in Brookline, Mass., in 1938 and graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 1960, having studied pre-med and art history; he received an MBA from Columbia University. Prior to being hired by Chanel in 1985, Kopelman worked for Proctor & Gamble and advertising agency Doyle Dane Bernbach.

Kopelman is survived by his wife, Coco, daughter Jill Kargman and son, Will Kopelman and six grandchildren.

Antiques and The Arts Weekly will publish a more extensive obituary and In Memoriam to Kopelman in an upcoming issue.