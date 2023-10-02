Arctic Exploration Papers Of Robert Peary Lead Swann Sale

NEW YORK CITY — Papers of the Arctic explorer Robert E. Peary, including diaries, correspondence, lecture notes and more led Swann Galleries’ September 28 sale of printed manuscript Americana, realizing $57,500 with buyer’s premium. Peary (1856-1920) was one of the most renowned Arctic explorers from the golden age of exploration, completing several expeditions to northern Greenland, and in April 1909 claiming victory in the race to the North Pole. This lot included several folders of Peary’s correspondence, four of his early pre-Arctic diaries, numerous typescript and manuscript articles and speeches, a small but interesting selection of photographs, a small collection of artifacts and a portion of his original reference library. Most notable in the collection is a letter signed by former president Theodore Roosevelt to Peary dated 11 September 1911: “I was genuinely pleased to receive your telegram, and I think it mighty nice of you to have remembered me. I can hardly overstate to you how proud I am that I should have had some connection, however remote and insignificant, with helping you to perform your great epochal feat.” A later review of this sale will discuss additional highlights.