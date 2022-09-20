Archuleta Garden Scene Tops For 5th Avenue Auctions’ Inaugural Fine Art Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

STAMFORD, CONN. — In his first annual auction dedicated to painting and artwork, Sam Pizzichillo and 5th Avenue Auctions offered 110 lots of unreserved fine art from homes and clients in New York City, Connecticut and New Jersey. Earning $3,500 and the top price of the day on September 17 was a painting of gates in a garden signed by Juan Archuleta (b 1948) from the Northern New Jersey collection of Nancy Lipka. It sold to an online buyer against an estimate of $2/3,000. Reached after the sale, Pizzichillo said, “I thought the sale did very, very well and I’m very pleased with how it did.”

We will be following up with Pizzichillo for more of the sale’s highlights in a future issue.