Archangels Watch Over Schwenke Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: March 28, 2023
WOODBURY, CONN. — On March 21, Schwenke Auctioneers conducted a spring estates auction comprising more than 600 lots of estate property. A pair of large Continental antique, near life-size depictions of Archangels St Raphael and St Michael led the day, settling at $19,800, including buyer’s premium, more than triple the expected high estimate. Measuring 69 inches high and 49 inches wide each, the paintings had been relined and fitted later with non-matching stretchers. The overall sale included a collection of estate jewelry, Native American jewelry and decorative arts, Asian decorative arts, American, English and Continental decorative arts and more, highlights of which will be presented in a later review.
