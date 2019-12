ASHLAND, OHIO — Premiere Auctions Group’s December 8 auction — The David Leigh Root Indian Artifact auction — was topped by an exceptional 5¾-by-4¾-inch archaic double crescent bannerstone made from green and black mottled slate that sold at $42,550, above estimate. Going to a private artifact collector who wishes to remain anonymous, the unique stone was found in Kent Co, Mich. Its provenance includes John Baldwin, Al Freudenburg, Howard Steere and Kenny Simper collections. Old original tag includes the date June 23, 1923, along with the name Mike Barman. This artifact will be the featured relic on the front cover of the upcoming book The David Leigh Root Collection — Volume I which will be published by Premiere Auctions Group. It was also pictured in The Michigan Barb volume 6 no. 1, pages 28 & 29, 1991, Ohio Archaeologist Volume 54 #1, page 25, and The Archaeology of Ohio, page 85. For more information, www.premiereauctionsgroup.com or 419-207-8787.