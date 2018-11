DALLAS — A space memorabilia auction featuring The Neil Armstrong Family Collection realized more than $7.4 million Saturday, November 3, at Heritage Auctions. Reaching new heights, an Apollo 11 lunar module-flown spacecraft identification plate display sparked a frenzy of bidding among eager collectors until it closed at $468,500, more than five times its estimate.

Armstrong’s personally owned memorabilia — spanning a childhood letter to the Easter Bunny to the Apollo 11 ID plate — totaled $5.2 million. Three lunar module-five ID plates were flown to the moon on Apollo 11 and then returned to Grumman Aircraft Engineering Corp, after which each was mounted on a wall plaque, and one was presented to each crew member. It is believed this one, belonging to the mission commander and the first man to walk on the moon, was the first one made available for public sale.

A full review of the auction will appear in a future issue.