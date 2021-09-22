Anything Is Possible For Hindman With Cheyenne Beaded Bags

CHICAGO — A matched pair of Cheyenne beaded hide Possible bags sold for $31,250 at Hindman’s September 17 sale. Each was 14½ inches high and had been exhibited at a 2017 show at the Heard Museum. They had provenance to dealer Toby Herbst and the Mark and Linda Miller collection. Possible bags were so named because they could be used for just about anything. Matched pairs are quite rare, and that no doubt helped the lot reach its potential, doubling the high estimate.

Watch for a full review on this sale in a future issue.