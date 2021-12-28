Antiques Week In New York City

By Madelia Hickman Ring

As this calendar goes to press, the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is on the ascent. Events may be cancelled or changed, and safety procedures may vary between venues. Attendees are recommended to confirm before attending events. Though The Winter Show has postponed its physical show in January, many of the talks will go forward via Zoom. We will update this list with any virtual or satellite events that may occur as we are notified.

Ongoing Exhibitions

“Van Eyck to Mondrian: 300 Years of Collecting in Dresden,” through January 23; “Imperial Splendor: The Art of the Book in the Holy Roman Empire, circa 800-1500,” through January 23; “Dawn till Dusk: Studies of Light in Marine Sketches,” through October 23. The Morgan Library & Museum, 225 Madison Avenue. For information, www.themorgan.org or 212-685-0008.

“Multitudes,” January 21 through September 5, American Folk Art Museum, 2 Lincoln Square. For information, 212-595-9533 or www.folkartmuseum.org.

“A New Look at Old Masters,” through spring 2022; “In Praise of Painting: Dutch Masterpieces at The Met,” ongoing; “Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts,” through March 6. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 Fifth Avenue. For information, 212-535-7710 or www.metmuseum.org.

“Puppets of New York,” through April 3; “The Stettheimer Dollhouse,” through May 20; “Collecting New York’s Stories,” through May 15. The Museum of the City of New York, 1220 Fifth Avenue. For information, 212-534-1672 or www.mcny.org.

“Scenes of New York City: The Elie and Sarah Hirschfeld Collection,” through February 27; “Audubon Birds of America,” ongoing; “Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” through January 23; “Close Encounters in the Colonies: Treasures from the David M. Rubenstein Americana Collection,” through January 23. The New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West. For information, 212-873-3400 or www.nyhistory.org.

“Masterpieces from the Renaissance to the early Twentieth Century,” ongoing, Frick Madison, 945 Madison Avenue. For information, 212-288-0700 or www.frick.org.

“The Hare with Amber Eyes” through May 15. Jewish Museum, 1109 Fifth Avenue. For information, 212-423-3200 or www.thejewishmuseum.org.

“Lost Masters of Salmagundi,” through February 28; “The Heads of Rubens,” through February 28; “Salmagundi Club New York Figurative Show,” through January 28. The Salmagundi Club, 47 Fifth Avenue. For information, www.salmagundi.org or 212-255-7740.

“Recent Acquisitions,” through April 1, Olde Hope Antiques, 115 East 72nd Street #1B. For information, info@oldehope.com, www.oldehope.com or 215-297-0200.

“Knox Martin: Garden of Time,” through February 5, Hollis Taggart, 521 West 26th Street. For more information, 212-628-4000 or www.hollistaggart.com.

Friday, January 14

Seminars, Lectures and Special Events

5-9 pm, Reception for “Recent Acquisitions,” Olde Hope Antiques, 115 East 72nd Street #1B. RSVP to info@oldehope.com or 215-297-0200. For information, www.oldehope.com.

Tuesday, January 18

Seminars, Lectures and Special Events

10 am-4 pm “DuPont Symposium,” featuring speakers, including Lisa Minardi, John Kolar, Christopher Storb, Tara Cederholm, Alexandra Kirtley, Alan Miller and Glenn Adamson. Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue. Free but registration recommended. For information or to register, 212-606-7130 or www.sothebys.com.

Wednesday, January 19

Auctions

10 am, Nineteenth Century American Art, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, www.christies.com or 212-636-2000.

10 am, Peter Pfaffenroth Estate, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue. For information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

Thursday, January 20

Auctions

10 am, The Collection of Peter and Barbara Goodman, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, 212-636-2230 or www.christies.com.

2 pm, Important Americana, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, 212-636-2230 or www.christies.com.

Friday, January 21

Seminars, Lectures and Special Events

9 am-4 pm, “Decorative Arts Trust New York Antiques Weekend,” Day 1. Decorative Arts Trust, curator-led tours at the Brooklyn Museum and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. For trust members; $425 for two-day event; membership, registration and additional tour information at www.decorativeartstrust.org.

11 am, Metropolitan Museum of Art Curatorial Lecture “Drawing in Radical Times: Artists in the Orbit of Jacques Louis David,” Master Drawings New York, 1000 Fifth Avenue. For more information or to register, www.masterdrawingsnewyork.com.

3 pm, “Fake of Fashion: The Eternal Fascination with Eye Portraits” lecture with Graham C Boettcher, R Hugh Daniel director of the Birmingham Museum of Art, and Elle Shushan, portrait miniature expert, author, museum consultant and dealer, The Winter Show, online via Zoom. For information, www.thewintershow.org.

Auctions

10 am, Important Americana, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, 212-636-2230 or www.christies.com.

Saturday, January 22

Seminars, Lectures and Special Events

10:45 am-4 pm, “Decorative Arts Trust New York Antiques Weekend,” Day 2. Decorative Arts Trust, lunch and tours of a private collection. For Trust members; $425 for two-day event; membership, registration and additional tour information at www.decorativeartstrust.org.

11 am, tour of “Scenes of New York City: the Elie and Sarah Hirschfeld Collection” by NY Historical Society curator, Roberta Olson, Master Drawings New York, New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West. For information or to register, www.masterdrawingsnewyork.com.

2:30 pm, “Reimagining the Museum: Between Art, Architecture and Community” by Guillaume Kientz, director and CEO of The Hispanic Society Museum & Library; Philippe de Montebello, Chairman of the Board, Hispanic Society Museum & Library; and Annabelle Selldorf, Founder of Selldorf Architects, presented in partnership with Sir John Soane’s Museum Foundation. The Winter Show, online via Zoom. For information, www.thewintershow.org.

Auctions

10 am, “The William K. Du Pont Collection: Important Americana from Rocky Hill,” Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue. For information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

2 pm, “The William K. Du Pont Collection: Important Americana from Rocky Hill,” Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue. For information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

Sunday, January 23

Seminars, Lectures and Special Events

9 am-noon, “6th Annual Emerging Scholars Colloquium,” Decorative Arts Trust. Park Avenue Armory, Board of Officers Room, 643 Park Avenue. Graduated registration from $25; registration and additional information at www.decorativeartstrust.org.

9:30 am, tour of “Van Eyck to Mondrian: 300 Years of Collecting in Dresden” by Morgan Library curator Austeja Mackelaite, Master Drawings New York, Morgan Library, 225 Madison Avenue. For information or to register, www.masterdrawingsnewyork.com.

Noon, lecture by Allen Memorial Art Museum curator, Alexandra Letvin, “Highlights of the Drawing Collection at the Allen Memorial Art Museum, Oberlin College,” Master Drawings New York, Adam Williams Fine Art, 24 East 80th Street. For information or to register, www.masterdrawingsnewyork.com.

2:30 pm, “JP Morgan: A Collector’s Legacy,” the story and others about Morgan’s Asian, ancient and western art acquisitions will be explored by a notable panel of scholars, curators and experts. The Winter Show, online via Zoom. For information, www.wintershow.org.

4:30 pm, “Women Architects between the Wars: Furnishing the Modern Home,” by Mary Anne Hunting and Kevin D Murphy, in collaboration with Asia Week New York. The Winter Show, online via Zoom. For information, www.thewintershow.org.

Auctions

10 am, “The William K. Du Pont Collection: Important Americana from Rocky Hill,” Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue. For information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

2 pm, “The William K. Du Pont Collection: Important Americana from Rocky Hill,” Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue. For information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

Monday, January 24

Seminars, Lectures and Special Events

5 pm, “The Vanished Collection: A Memoir of Parisian Art Plunder,” lecture by author Pauline Baer de Perignon and Marc Masurovsky, co-founder and Director of Research of the Holocaust Art Restitution Project. Presented in partnership with American Friends of the Louvre and New Vessel Press. The Winter Show, online via Zoom. For information, www.thewintershow.org.

Auctions

10 am, Important Americana, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue. For information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

Noon, Americana, Furniture, Folk Art, Silver, Chinese Exports and Prints, Sotheby’s Online. For information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

Tuesday, January 25

Seminars, Lectures and Special Events

4 pm, “The Enduring Legacy of Louis C Tiffany.” Join experts Jennifer Thalheimer, curator at the Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, Arlie Sulka, expert on Louis Comfort Tiffany and Tiffany Studios and owner of Lillian Nassau LLC, and others as they discuss Tiffany’s vision and lasting impact on American craftsmanship. The Winter Show, online via Zoom. For information, www.thewintershow.org.

Auctions

10 am, Fine Books and Manuscripts, Including Americana, Sotheby’s Online. For information, www.sothebys.com or 212-606-7000.

Wednesday, January 26

Auctions

10 am, Master Works on Paper from Five Centuries, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue. For information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

10 am, Old Master & 19th Century Paintings & Drawings, Doyle, 175 East 87th Street. For more information, 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com.

10 am, English & Continental Furniture, Silver & Decorative Arts, Doyle, 175 East 87th Street. For information, 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com.

Thursday, January 27

Auctions

10 am, Master Paintings & Sculpture, Part I, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue. For information, www.sothebys.com or 212-606-7000.

5 pm, European Art Sale, Part I, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue. For information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

Friday, January 28

The New York Antiques Show (online), Opens Noon EDT, closes 8 pm EDT Sunday, January 30, no charge, www.nyantiqueshow.com. For information, www.neantiqueshows.com/new-york-antiques-show.

Auctions

10 am, Master Paintings, Part II, Sotheby’s, 1334 York Avenue. For information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

2 pm, Master Sculpture & Works of Art, Part II, Sotheby’s Online. For information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

Saturday, January 29

Seminars, Lectures and Special Events

2 pm, “Portraits of Power,” join Aimee Ng, curator at the Frick Collection, and Old Master paintings experts and dealers Nicholas Hall, Jonny Yarker and Robert Simon as they explore the historical significance of portraiture and its use as a mechanism to influence political and societal constructs. In partnership with Master Drawings New York. The Winter Show, online via Zoom. For information, www.thewintershow.org.

Shows

The New York Antiques Show (online), all day, no charge, www.nyantiqueshow.com. For information, www.neantiqueshows.com/new-york-antiques-show.

Auctions

10 am, The European Art Sale, Part II, Sotheby’s Online. For information, 212-606-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

1 pm, Natural history, maps and atlases, rare books and pictures, Arader Galleries, 1016 Madison Avenue. For more information, 212-628-7625 or www.aradergalleries.com.

Sunday, January 30

Seminars, Lectures and Special Events

10 am, “Hispanic Society Panel on Mexican Muralism and its American Impact,” Master Drawings New York, Hispanic Society Museum & Library, 633 West 155th Street. For information or to register, www.masterdrawingsnewyork.com.

2 pm, “Craft in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction: Historical Inspiration for Contemporary Makers,” in partnership with Curious Objects, The Magazine Antiques podcast. The Winter Show, online via Zoom. For information, www.thewintershow.org.

Shows

The New York Antiques Show (online), closes 8 pm EDT, no charge, www.nyantiqueshow.com. For information, www.neantiqueshows.com/new-york-antiques-show.

Wednesday, February 2

Auctions

11 am, Chinese Export Art, Christie’s Online. For more information, 212-636-1000 or www.christies.com.

Thursday, February 3

Seminars, Lectures and Special Events

6-9 pm, Vernissage, Outsider Art Fair, Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 West 18th Street, $75. For information, 212-337-3338 or www.outsiderartfair.com.

Auctions

10 am, Outsider Art, Christie’s, 20 Rockefeller Plaza. For information, 212-636-2230 or www.christies.com.

Friday, February 4

Shows

Outsider Art Fair, Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 West 18th Street, 11 am-8 pm, $35. For information, 212-337-3338 or www.outsiderartfair.com.

Saturday, February 5

Shows

Outsider Art Fair, Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 West 18th Street, 11 am-8 pm, $35. For information, 212-337-3338 or www.outsiderartfair.com.

Sunday, February 6

Shows

Outsider Art Fair, Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 West 18th Street, 11 am-6 pm, $35. For information, 212-337-3338 or www.outsiderartfair.com.