By Rick Russack

NEW HAMPSHIRE – As of publication, uncertainty about state regulations concerning Covid-19 are affecting show managers’ plans for the August 8-14 Antiques Week in New Hampshire. With one possible exception the shows will go on, one way or another. All show managers stressed the importance of the safety of their dealers and attendees and their intention to fully adhere to state and local guidelines regarding safety and health. Fortunately, Covid-19 cases are declining in New Hampshire at this time and vaccinations are proceeding smoothly. Each manager emphasized that their websites and/or Facebook pages will continually be updated with latest plans.

Spokespersons for the New Hampshire Antiques Show, often referred to as the “Dealers Show,” and Karen DiSaia, manager of Antiques in Manchester: The Collector’s Fair, said that one way or another, their shows will proceed. Plans are going ahead for returning to the traditional live shows, but if state or local restrictions prohibit that, the shows will be online as they were last year. Venues for both shows have reserved the dates but are awaiting updated state guidelines.

Frank Gaglio, manager of the Mid-Week One Day Antiques Fair in Manchester, said that he has confirmed the availability of the JFK Coliseum, site of his show, and expects to proceed with a live show. “I’ll be doing everything possible to reopen safely,” he said. If that becomes impossible, he, too, will do an online show as he did last year. Gaglio also said that his two live Rhinebeck shows, May and October, will proceed.

Rachel Gurley said that the 35th Deerfield Antiques Show is scheduled for August 9, its usual time slot. The show at the Deerfield Fairgrounds will be primarily outdoors and will proceed as usual, barring some unforeseen event.

Peter Mavris said that his Americana Celebration Antiques Show, held in nearby Concord, N.H., will proceed. He said that the facility, the Everett Arena, has been hosting certain recent sporting events complying with state guidelines, so he expects that his show will take place, barring some unforeseen event.

Jack Donigian, manager of the Milford, N.H., show that has traditionally been the start of Antiques Week on the opening Sunday, said the event is tentative. “It may happen, but at the moment I’m leaning towards it not taking place, for both safety and logistical concerns. I want to concentrate on getting everything lined up for starting our 45th year of weekly Sunday shows in Milford, beginning in October.”