Antiques Shows & Auctions Are Cancelling As States Ban Large Gatherings Across America: A Running List

The antiques will survive. They’ve been around for 100 years or more. Auctioneers, show promoters and curators, however, are not as sanguine about their patrons — or the prospects that enough people will show up in the face of an ongoing public health crisis like the 2020 novel Coronavirus. Some events are being canceled; others are being postponed. Here is roundup of some of them, which will be expanded in the coming weeks:

Auctions

Golden Gavel Auctions in East Windsor, Conn., has suspended weekly auctions until April 16. For more information, http://www.goldengavel.com/.

The C.M. Russell Museum in Great Falls, Mont., has announced the postponement of its annual Western art event and auction, The Russell: An Exhibition & Sale to Benefit the C.M. Russell Museum. The event was scheduled for March 19-21. The museum plans to announce the rescheduled date by the end of March and currently anticipates conducting the Russell within the next six months. Initial communications to attendees, volunteers, event vendors and others have been made and will be ongoing as the event is rescheduled. At this time, no other Western Art Week shows coinciding with the Russell have announced a decision. Questions can be directed to the museum at 406-604-4742. Other Western Art Week event questions can be directed to Rebecca Engum, Visit Great Falls, 406-750-1198; rebecca@visitgreatfalls.org.

Ron Rhoads Auctions has announced its April 4 sale will be online-only with no in-person preview. Bidders can call 610-385-4818 for any item questions.The sale will be held on LiveAuctioneers.com and the catalog will be posted to that website shortly. For more information, https://ronrhoads-auction.com.

Connecticut River Book Auction has changed the date of its March 27 auction to April 17. The sale will occur at 221 Keeney Street, Glastonbury, Conn. For more information, visit www.ctriverbookauction.com, call 860-908-8067 or email tpgullotta@aol.com.

Nadeau’s Auction Gallery in Windsor, Conn., has postponed its March 28 auction to April 25. For more information, https://www.nadeausauction.com/.

Shows

The Greater Syracuse Antiques Expo, organized by Allman Promotions LLC and scheduled March 14-15 at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, N.Y., has been cancelled. For more information, https://allmanpromotions.com/.

The Ohio Decoy Collectors & Carvers Association 2020 Show & Sale, scheduled for March 14-15 at the Holiday Inn in Strongsville, Ohio, has been cancelled. For more information, www.odcca.net.

From The Farm House Spring Antique Show, scheduled for March 14 at the Cecil County Maryland Fairgrounds, Elkton, Md., has been cancelled.

The Antiques & Art Show, organized by the Chester County Historical Society at the Church Farm School in Exton, Penn., has cancelled ahead of its March 14-15 event. It is unknown if it will be postponed to a later date. For more information, www.chestercohistorical.org or 610-692-4800.

Antiques on Campus at Nazareth College, produced by the Genesee County Antique Dealers Association and scheduled for March 14-15 at Nazareth College, has been cancelled. For more information, https://www.antiquesrochester.com/nazareth-antique-show.

The Bath Antique Sale, to have taken place at the Bath Middle School in Bath, Maine, on March 15, has been cancelled. For more information, www.BathAntiquesShows.com.

The Milford Antiques Shows, managed by Jack Donigian at the Hampshire Hills Athletic Club, 50 Emerson Road, announced that the remaining three shows of its current winter season have cancelled. There will be no shows on March 15, 22 or 29. Milford Antiques Show will have a Special Summer Show on Sunday, August 2, during Antiques Week in New Hampshire. For information, www.milfordantiqueshow.com or 781-329-1192.

All shows associated with the Spring Round Top Antiques Fair, scheduled March 19-April 5 at locations across Carmine, Round Top, and Warrenton, Texas, have been cancelled. For more information, https://www.exploreroundtop.com/antiques/.

The Ohio Vintage Decoy Show, organized by the Great Lakes Decoy Association and scheduled for March 20 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Westlake, Ohio, has been cancelled. For more information, http://www.greatlakesdecoyassociation.com/show/.

Spring Antiques In Schoharie, scheduled to run at the Schoharie Central School March 21-22, has been cancelled. For more information, www.schoharieheritage.org.

The Connecticut Spring Antiques Show, scheduled for March 21-22 at the Hartford Armory, has been cancelled. It is currently unknown if it will occur later in the year. The Connecticut Military Department notified show promoters on March 11 that the Hartford Armory is not available for the event. For more information, www.ctspringshow.com.

The 33rd Hingham Antiques Show & Sale, organized by Goosefare Antiques & Promotions and due open March 21-22 at the Hingham Middle School in Hingham, Conn., has cancelled. For more information, www.goosefareantiques.com.

The Hampton Big Flea and Antiques Market, organized by D’Amore Promotions in Hampton, Va., at the Hampton Roads Convention Center, has cancelled its March 21-22 edition. The promoters still plan to open the DC Big Flea July 11-12. For more information, www.thebigfleamarket.com.

The American Political Items Collectors National Capital (Washington D.C.) Show, scheduled for March 21 at the Rockville Hilton in Rockville, Md., has been cancelled. For more information, www.apic.us.

The American Political Items Collectors Chicago Area Show, scheduled for March 22 at the Polish National Alliance in Chicago, has been cancelled. For more information, www.apic.us.

The 58th Annual Manchester Antique & Collectibles Show, due to take place at the Second Congregational Church in Manchester Conn., on March 27-28, has been cancelled. For more information, 860-712-3741.

The 40th Anniversary Ephemera Society of America Conference and Fair, to be held March 28-29 at the Hyatt Regency in Greenwich, Conn., has been cancelled. For more information, https://www.ephemerasociety.org/.

The 29th Country Antiques in Connecticut’s Quiet Corner show, which was to take place at H.H. Ellis Technical High School on Saturday, March 28, features 60 antiques dealers, has been postponed, according to its organizer Jan Praytor. “It’s a disappointment. The show has been postponed due to concerns about the Coronavirus, and it will be rescheduled when it is safe to do so,” she said. “Other factors include availability of the parents, staff,and students who provide the people-power, and the availability of our dealers as well. If this cannot be arranged this year, we look forward to a super show in 2021.” For information, www.countryantiqueshow.com or email at countryantiqueshow@hotmail.com.

Scott Antique Market, scheduled to take place at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio, on March 28-29, has been cancelled. For more information, www.scottantiquemarkets.com.

The Elverson Antiques Show & Sale, scheduled to run March 28-29 at Twin Valley High School in Elverson, Penn., has been cancelled. For more information, https://www.elversonantiqueshow.com/.

The Woodsville Antique Show, to take place March 28 at the Woodsville High School in Woodsville, N.H., has been cancelled.

The Dover Antiques Flea Market, organized by Gurley Antique Shows and due to take place on April 1 at the Dover Elks Lodge in Dover, N.H., has been cancelled. For more information, http://www.gurleyantiqueshows.com/

The inaugural edition of Paris Photo New York, due to open April 2-5 at Pier 94 in New York City, has announced it will cancel the show due to health concerns. For more information, www.parisphoto.com.

The LA Book Fair, organized by Printed Matter and slated to open April 3-5 at the Museum of Contemporary Art’s Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles, has cancelled. For more information, www.printedmatterartbookfairs.org.

The NYC Vintage Photo Fair, scheduled to open April 3 at the Watson Hotel in New York City, has been cancelled.

The 53rd Annual Bardstown Antique Show, scheduled to take place April 3-4 at the Guthrie Opportunity Center in Bardstown, Ky., has been cancelled. For more information, 317-250-0193.

The Scarborough High School Vintage and Antique Show and Sale, organized by Gurley Antique Shows and due to take place April 4 in Scarborough, Maine, has been cancelled. For more information, www.gurleyantiqueshows.com.

The New York Photography Fair, organized by The Daguerreian Society and scheduled to run at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York City on April 4, has been cancelled. For more information, www.nyphotographyfair.com.

The Mendham Antiques, Art & Design Show, organized by Debi Turi Antiques Shows and slated for April 4-5 at the West Morris Mendham High School in Mendham, N.J., has been cancelled. For more information, www.DTuriAntiqueShows.com.

The Chicago Antiques + Art + Garden Show, organized by Dolphin Promotions and due to take place at the Chicago Merchandise Mart on May 14-17, has been postponed until the Fall. For More information, https://chicagoantiquesartdesign.com/.

Objects of Desire, hosted by the Wilton Historical Society and scheduled for June 1-2, has been cancelled. It is currently unknown if it will occur later in the year. For more information, http://wiltonhistorical.org/objects-of-desire or 203-762-7257.

Events

The “Conserving Our Painted Past” Symposium, organized by The Center for Painted Wall Preservation and scheduled for April 3-5 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Portland, Maine, has been postponed. The symposium is rescheduled for October 25-27, 2020 at the same location. For more information, https://www.pwpcenter.org/.

Postponing an auction, show or conference? Email us at antiques@thebee.com.