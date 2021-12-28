Antiques Show Cancellations/Postponements

Published: December 28, 2021
Out of an abundance of caution concerning the surging cases of the coronavirus, the following antiques shows have recently cancelled or postponed their scheduled physical events:
Washington Winter Antiques Show
Scheduled January 6-9 at American University’s Katzen Art Center in Washington, DC. More information at www.washingtonwintershow.org.
The Morristown Armory Antiques & Design Show
Scheduled January 15-16 at the Morristown Armory in Morristown, N.J. For more information, www.dturiantiqueshows.com.
Papermania Plus
Scheduled January 15-16 at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. For more information, www.papermaniaplus.com.
The Winter Show
Scheduled January 20-30 at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City. For more information, www.thewintershow.org.
Antiques at Wallace Hall
Scheduled January 21-23 at the Church of St Ignatius Loyola in New York City. More information at http://rehshows.com.
Glen Ridge Antiques Show
Scheduled February 4-5 at the Glen Ridge Congregational Church in Glen Ridge, N.J. For more information, www.dturiantiqueshows.com.
Connecticut Spring Antiques Show
Scheduled March 26-27 at the Hartford Armory, Hartford, Conn. More information at www.ctspringshow.com.
