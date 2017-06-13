Review by R. Scudder Smith, Photos by Greg Smith

SOUTH SALEM, N.Y. – For the past three years Frank Gaglio has spent the Fourth of July at church… not actually in church praying for a beautiful day, but in the church yard running an antiques market to benefit Stevens Memorial United Methodist Church. Antiques in the Church Yard, celebrating its 25th anniversary, opened at 9 am and closed at 5 pm, with the largest attendance in years shopping for an admission of $8 per person.

“To sum it all up in a few words, it went great,” Frank said the following day. He cited a few things that contributed to the success of the show including new, colorful and numerous signage, an e-blast that went out to a long list of collectors and showgoers, lots of hard work by the Barn Star crew, as well as great cooperation from members of the church, and a nod to Mother Nature for a great day.

The dealers came from many different locations, including New York State, New Jersey, Connecticut, Arizona, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Indiana, Rhode Island, Vermont, Delaware and Pennsylvania with all manner of goods, such as flower pots, pottery by many different makers, watering cans, early fish decoys, model boats, a Western saddle, treen, cast iron and pewter pieces, a collection of lightning rods, wood boxes painted and inlaid, tons of jewelry, oil and watercolor art, quilts and fabrics, outdoor furniture, toys, doorstops and so much more.

Furniture was limited, but there were some chairs, including a few Windsors, a couple of nice beds, chests of drawers, small tables and a selection of old, dome-top, wooden steamer trunks.

This show does not overlook the need for food and the church put on a pancake breakfast for the first two hours of the show, $6 for adults and $4 for children, along with an array of gourmet food by a new vendor, the Firehouse Grille, and the Kettle Korn Hut, overflowing with popcorn and peanuts.

“A great selection of pieces was sold, representing a good day for many of the exhibitors, and as the dealers were heading home they left us with many compliments and ‘thanks’ for a good show,” Frank said. Many of them left with a “See you next year” and a wave.

For additional information, www.barnstar.com or 845-876-0616.