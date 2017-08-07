-
-
Published: August 9, 2017
MANCHESTER, N.H. — In only six years, Antiques in Manchester has managed to become a mainstay show in Antiques Week in New Hampshire. Settled at the Sullivan Arena at St. Anselm College, the show boasts over 60 reputable dealers replete with quality offerings in Americana, furniture, folk art, decorative art, textiles, primitives and so much more. Buyers can expect to find exhibitions of color and form on high quality American antiques, paintings and rare objects. The show opened on Wednesday, August 9 at 10 am and will continue through Thursday at 6 pm. For more information, 860-908-0076 or www.antiquesinmanchester.com.
